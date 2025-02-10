Fortinet Partners Kerala Education Deptt. for Cybersecurity Training

Fortinet, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has signed a MoU with the Department of Higher Education, Kerala, to offer cybersecurity training and certification at no cost through the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). This initiative aims to equip technical professionals with industry-recognised skills and certifications, addressing the growing demand for network security expertise.

As part of the collaboration, the Fortinet Training Institute’s Academic Partner Program will provide access to its Network Security Expert (NSE) certification program, which includes five proficiency levels and 11 certifications. The curriculum covers security-driven networking, adaptive cloud security, AI-driven security operations, and zero-trust network access. Students will gain hands-on experience through online labs and receive exam vouchers to support their certification process. This initiative will help students develop practical cybersecurity skills, preparing them for industry roles focused on mitigating emerging cyber threats.

Fortniet Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

The global cybersecurity workforce shortage continues to pose challenges for organisations. According to Fortinet’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report, 70% of organisations believe a lack of skilled professionals increases security risks, while 4.8 million cybersecurity roles remain unfilled worldwide.

To address this challenge, the Kerala government is introducing Fortinet’s NSE certification as a self-paced online learning program for students. This initiative aims to build a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce, ensuring professionals meet global industry standards.

Expanding its commitment to cybersecurity education in India, Fortinet is also collaborating with:

- AICTE to provide 100,000 virtual internships in cybersecurity.

- CERT-In to enhance cybersecurity awareness and training for academia.

Through these efforts, Fortinet continues to strengthen India’s cybersecurity talent pool, supporting the nation’s expanding digital economy and reinforcing cyber resilience.

Dr. USHA TITUS (Retd.) (Executive Director) Chairperson & MD, ASAP Kerala and Ex Officio Secretary to Government said:

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our shared vision of fostering skill development and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities for aspiring professionals in Kerala. We believe this collaboration will pave the way for numerous opportunities, empowering students with industry-relevant knowledge and expertise. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated with the rise of advanced technologies like AI, equipping students with a comprehensive and future-ready skill set is critical to safeguarding today’s rapidly evolving digital world and ensuring resilience against emerging challenges.”

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAAARC at Fortinet, shared:

"India's rapid digitisation is unlocking tremendous opportunities, but it also brings a growing need for robust cybersecurity expertise to safeguard its digital future. Fortinet is committed to bridging this gap by equipping students and professionals with industry-recognised certifications and training programs. Through our partnership with ASAP Kerala, we aim to build a strong talent pipeline that not only addresses the skills shortage but also contributes to the nation's resilience against evolving cyber threats."

