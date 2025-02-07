Oracle Updates Partner Strategy at Oracle CloudWorld Tour Mumbai

The event featured Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, including Accenture and Deloitte. Lalit Malik, Group VP, Alliances & Channels, Oracle Asia Pacific, was joined by Yatin Patil, Partner & Head of Enterprise Technology & Performance, Deloitte India, and Ankur Aggarwal, MD & Lead - Growth & Strategic Client Relationships, Accenture India. They discussed market dynamics and collaborative opportunities for partners.
Oracle PartnerNetwork Strategy
Oracle and its partners co-create end-to-end solutions to drive customer success and business empowerment. The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) framework provides flexible engagement models for partners, allowing them to:
- Host applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
- Integrate with Oracle applications.
- Provide consulting, implementation, and managed services.
Partners can achieve Oracle expertise by meeting key qualifications, including professional certifications, customer success stories, and a demonstrated commitment to Oracle solutions.
Oracle PartnerNetwork Program Tracks
OPN aligns with partner business models through dedicated tracks:
- Cloud Build Track: For independent software vendors and partners integrating products with Oracle Cloud.
- Cloud Sell Track: For partners reselling Oracle Cloud solutions.
- Cloud Service Track: For partners deploying, implementing, and managing Oracle Cloud.
- License & Hardware Track: For partners working with Oracle software licenses or hardware products.
- Industry Healthcare Track: For partners delivering industry-specific solutions using Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies.
Partner Benefits
Distributed Cloud Solutions
Oracle provides flexible cloud deployment options, including:
- OCI Dedicated Region and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer for localised cloud services.
- Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer and EU Sovereign Cloud for compliance-driven needs.
- Oracle Alloy, Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, and Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure for specialised cloud requirements.
- Multicloud options: integrations with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS, including Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and HeatWave MySQL on AWS and Azure.
Multicloud Initiatives
In 2023, Oracle launched Oracle Database@Azure to enhance multicloud capabilities. In 2024, Oracle expanded offerings with Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud and Oracle Database@Google Cloud, providing seamless cross-cloud functionality.
Oracle JAPAC Partner Ecosystem
- Oracle’s global customer base includes over 430,000 enterprises, with 40,000 in APAC.
Partner Focus in India
- 500+ partners contribute significantly to Oracle’s growth in India.
- Oracle’s partner strategy accelerates digitalisation across the private and public sectors.
- The OPN program enables partners to build competencies across Oracle products.
- New partners, including Airtel Business, Intellismart, Trigyn Technologies, and Beyond Data, are joining to support public sector implementations.
- Key industry sectors include public sector, utilities (smart metering), fintech, manufacturing, and banking.
Oracle’s ongoing partner initiatives reinforce its commitment to driving digital transformation and cloud adoption across industries.
