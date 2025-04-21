Fortinet, released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's approach, key commitments, and progress on the sustainability topics that are important for the company and its stakeholders.

“As digital transformation accelerates, cybersecurity is more critical than ever to safeguarding businesses, the global economy and society at large,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President and CTO at Fortinet. “Fortinet is committed to having our products, services, and people contribute to building a more secure and sustainable society–from improving the environmental impact of our products through energy efficiency and more sustainable packaging, to our commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap by training 1 million individuals by 2026. We are proud of the progress we've made and remain committed to integrating sustainability across all aspects of our operations.”

As cybersecurity continues to support the foundations of a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem, Fortinet has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting individuals, enterprises, and communities while advancing environmental responsibility. The 2024 Fortinet Sustainability Report outlines the company’s progress across innovation, climate action, cybersecurity education, and ethical business practices.

Advancing Responsible Innovation and AI-Driven Security

In 2024, Fortinet continued its focus on building responsible and secure technologies. With nearly 1,400 patents issued and more than 450 pending, the company expanded its AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities. Fortinet collaborated with key global institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, the World Economic Forum, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to strengthen the role of artificial intelligence in digital security.

As an early signatory of CISA’s Secure by Design pledge, Fortinet reinforced its commitment to embedding security throughout the product development lifecycle.

Supporting Global Cybercrime Disruption Initiatives

Fortinet increased its engagement with international organisations focused on disrupting cybercrime. In 2024, the company contributed to major initiatives including INTERPOL’s Operation Serengeti and the World Economic Forum Cybercrime Atlas Project.

These efforts led to tangible outcomes, Such as, over 1,000 arrests, dismantling of more than 134,000 malicious networks, and recovery of USD 44 million

Fortinet’s climate strategy was strengthened through the validation of its near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets includes, scopes 1 and 2 emissions aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory, and scope 3 targets to drive emissions reductions across suppliers and customer operations.

In 2024, Fortinet introduced energy-efficient FortiGate models that deliver an average 61% energy reduction compared to earlier generations. The company also expanded sustainable packaging initiatives, including the launch of 22 FSC-certified packaging models, plastic-free packaging adopted for 86 of the top-selling products, and avoidance of 387 metric tonnes of CO₂e emissions, including 77 metric tonnes from plastic reduction.

Expanding Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development

Since 2022, Fortinet has trained more than 630,000 individuals through the Fortinet Training Institute. In 2024, the company committed to training 75,000 individuals in the European Union by 2027 as part of the European Commission’s Cybersecurity Skills Academy.

Fortinet also contributed to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework, advancing best practices for global cybersecurity workforce development.

Upholding Ethical Business Practices and Data Security

Fortinet strengthened its governance and compliance measures in 2024. Such as, 100% of top contract manufacturers and 90% of distributors completed ethics and compliance training, expanded certifications including ISO 27001/17/18 and SOC 2 Type II, and achieved a total of 81 information security certifications and assessments.

Alignment with Global Sustainability Standards

The 2024 Sustainability Report aligns with key international frameworks and standards, including Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The report provides performance metrics and disclosures across eight core areas: innovation and responsible technology; cybercrime disruption; climate action; product environmental impact; diversity and inclusion; cybersecurity workforce development; ethical business conduct; and data security.

