Foxit Partners with BD Soft to Expand Document Solutions in India

Foxit, a global provider of PDF, eSign, and AI-powered digital document solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with BD Soft, a leading value-added IT security distributor in India. This collaboration aims to expand Foxit's presence in the South Asian region by leveraging BD Soft's extensive network of channel partners.

Focus on Document Productivity and Security

Foxit’s range of document management tools, including enterprise-level PDF editing, eSign, and AI-integrated solutions, will be made available to Indian businesses through this partnership. As businesses in India increasingly transition to digital operations, Foxit’s solutions are positioned to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient document management.

With the rising need for secure digital practices, Foxit addresses the risks associated with third-party file conversion tools by offering solutions that provide robust protection for document management across desktop, mobile, and web platforms.

Support for SMEs and Enterprises

Foxit will offer tailored document management solutions for Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger enterprises. These solutions are designed to facilitate a smooth transition to a digital environment, providing businesses with the choice of on-premise or cloud platforms for managing their documents securely.

Enhancing Digital Transformation in India

This partnership with BD Soft represents a key step in Foxit’s strategy to contribute to the digital transformation of Indian businesses. By offering secure, innovative document solutions, Foxit aims to help businesses improve productivity, protect sensitive data, and adapt to the challenges of the evolving digital landscape.

Zakir Hussain, CEO of BD Soft, emphasized, "India's burgeoning economy and digital transformation initiatives make it a strategic market for Foxit. With this partnership, we aim to bring the benefits of Foxit's solutions to a diverse spectrum of users, including individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations, leveraging the extensive reach of our network. Our company envisions contributing to India's growth story by empowering businesses with innovative document solutions that align with the country's evolving business landscape."

Commenting on the partnership, Jenny Li, President of APAC at Foxit, said, “Foxit's collaboration with BD Soft Distribution Pvt. Ltd. heralds a new era of PDF innovation. Together, we forge a path of efficiency and excellence, offering businesses worldwide unparalleled solutions. Our strategic alliance combines Foxit's industry-leading expertise with BD Soft's dynamic reach, promising transformative results. With a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement, we are redefining the standards of PDF solutions and empowering users with seamless experiences. Through this partnership, we are unlocking new possibilities, driving growth, and delivering value to our clients.”

