FUJIFILM India Expands Product Portfolio at Printpack India 2025

FUJIFILM India introduced new additions to its Revoria Press series and the high-performance Apeos 4620 SX/SZ multifunction devices at the 16th Printpack India 2025. The Revoria Press lineup now includes four mid- to mid-high-range production presses—the five-colour EC2100S and SC285S and the four-colour EC2100 and SC285—offering compact designs, output, and print quality. Additionally, the Apeos 4620 SX/SZ, designed for A4 service counter operations, reportedly delivers monochrome printing at 46 pages per minute.

Revoria Press Enhancements

- EC2100S: Prints at 100 pages per minute, catering to commercial printing, jobbers, and the photo market.

- SC285S and SC285: Operate at 85 pages per minute, suitable for photo books, short-run proofing, and jobbers.

- Technology Features: Utilise Vertical Toner Development Technology, LED Print Head Technology, and Revoria Flow RIP with Super EA Eco Toner for high-resolution printing.

- Media Compatibility: Support paper weights from 52 to 400 GSM and sizes ranging from 90 x 146 mm to 330 x 1,300 mm, handling coated, uncoated, and textured papers.

- Smart Monitoring Gate D1 (Optional): Provides real-time colour correction and alignment to ensure consistent print quality.

Apeos 4620 SX/SZ for High-Speed Monochrome Printing

- Compact design ideal for service counters in businesses, hotels, government agencies, and hospitals.

- 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution with a printing speed of 46 pages per minute.

- 15% faster than other A4 devices in the same speed range, enhancing workflow efficiency in customer service environments.

With these advancements, FUJIFILM India aims to enhance print quality, productivity, and workflow efficiency across various industries.

Koji Wada, MD of FUJIFILM India, expressed his excitement, "At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the digital printing market. With these new launches Graphic Communications and Device Technology Business, we aim to enhance productivity, versatility, and color precision, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a competitive landscape."

Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, "We are thrilled to unveil the Revoria Press series and Apeos 4620 SX/SZ devices, representing the pinnacle of our printing technology. These products combine cutting-edge features with unmatched quality, enabling businesses to produce high-impact prints with greater efficiency. As demand for high-quality, versatile printing solutions grows, these innovations ensure our customers have the tools to excel in a fast-paced, dynamic industry."

"Our objective is to democratise special colour printing as far as digital printing is concerned. So special colour printing is only available on the very high-end models in the market generally. Very few models are there in the mid-to-entry segment where we will have multiple colour printing options available. So that's what we are trying to do with the launch of these two products.

We also have some real-time colour correction mechanism called the Smart Gate Monitoring System, which is a new thing that we have bought from these products. The products run again and again, so we get very high productivity. They run for 52 days and days at 85 ppm. This is so that the customer will not just benefit in terms of quality, in terms of value addition by the additional colours, but also in terms of productivity, the more work that he can take out." shared Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India.

"FUJIFILM India is, if you see the entire organisation, we are into multiple businesses. For instance, cameras, printers, etc. Most of our business is done by channel partners.

We believe that we understand the channel ecosystem very strongly. And the entire office printing business currently is done by a spate of regional channel partners that we have across India. And that number is increasing day by day as we are speaking because more and more people are showing interest in the product.

And the value that we are getting is somewhere getting translated to the end customer through these channel partners. So that's my vision. We have just doubled the number of channel partners that we had at the end of March 2023. If we talk about March 2024, we would have doubled also." Priyatosh shared his vision about the channel partners and resellers in the coming years.

