FUJIFILM India Installs 100th ApeosPro C650 at Chennai

FUJIFILM India has completed the installation of its 100th ApeosPro C650 machine at M Creation Photography, located in Vadapalani, Chennai. The installation was inaugurated by Koji Wada, MD of FUJIFILM India, marking a key step in the company’s effort to provide advanced printing technology to businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises.

Features of the ApeosPro Series

The ApeosPro C650, part of the C650/C750/C810 series, is designed to cater to diverse printing needs, including photo printing. Known for its versatility and reliability, the machine supports enhanced workflow efficiency, fast printing speeds, and reduced downtime, ensuring optimal productivity for users across various industries.

This milestone reflects FUJIFILM India’s continued focus on offering technology that adapts to the evolving requirements of businesses and supports operational growth.

Koji Wada, MD, FUJIFILM India shared his excitement, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our philosophy of ‘Value from Innovation.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The installation of our 100th ApeosPro reflects our commitment to delivering innovative printing solutions that empower small businesses to thrive. We remain dedicated to supporting the growth of our customers by enabling access to reliable, world-class technology, fostering creativity, and driving efficiency in their operations. This milestone underscores our vision to redefine the printing industry with future-ready solutions.”

L. Centhilnathan, VP & Head of Division, Photo Imaging, FUJIFILM India, shared insights into the machine’s advanced capabilities and its transformative impact on businesses. He voiced, “The ApeosPro C650/C750/C810 has been instrumental in meeting the diverse needs of our customers. Its ability to deliver superior quality, efficiency, and flexibility makes it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes. As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the positive impact it has had in transforming workflows, enhancing productivity, and unlocking new possibilities for our clients. We are excited to continue our journey of innovation and customer empowerment, setting new benchmarks in printing technology.”

The installation of the 100th ApeosPro C650 machine highlights FUJIFILM India's focus on delivering advanced business solutions tailored to meet industry needs. This achievement underscores the trust businesses place in Fujifilm's technology while reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting industry growth through reliable and innovative printing solutions.

By continuing to innovate in the printing sector, FUJIFILM India aims to provide its customers with tools that enhance efficiency, foster creativity, and drive excellence in operations. The milestone reflects the company's vision of empowering businesses with technology designed to address evolving challenges and opportunities.

