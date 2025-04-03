FUJIFILM India Installs Revoria PC 1120 at Veekay Printers

FUJIFILM India, a digital printing technology company, has installed the Fujifilm Revoria PC 1120 at Veekay Printers' facility in Bhiwandi, Thane. This installation enhances Veekay Printers' capabilities with advanced digital printing solutions.

Veekay Printers was established in 1980 and has been working in the domain of technological innovation. The addition of Revoria PC 1120 would push its printing solutions across various industries, including banking, Retail and textiles.

Veekay Printers Offers Comprehensive Printing Solutions

Veekay Printers offers a range of printing services, including packaging, catalogues & brochures, books & bags, calendars & marketing materials.

With this installation, FUJIFILM India continues to support the digital transformation of the printing industry, enabling businesses to achieve superior print quality and efficiency.

Rajendra Kotian, owner of Veekay Printers, said, “After 40 years in the printing business and mastering offset, digital, and post-press work, we’ve just levelled up. Our new Fujifilm 10-colour press is here, and the advanced speciality toners, including metallic gold, silver, white, clear, texture tone, and pink, will open endless creative possibilities. This installation undoubtedly strengthens our competitive edge and allows us to offer our clients even more creative and high-quality products."

"Designed for diverse commercial applications, this press offers exceptional ROI with its additional colour options, effectively meeting the evolving demands of the market," further adds Kotian.

Fujifilm Revoria PC 1120: Accelerated Digital Printing

The Fujifilm Revoria PC 1120 features an advanced 6-colour print engine, offering expanded creative possibilities in digital printing. Reportedly, it prints at 120 pages per minute, even with all six colours in use. It delivers a 2,400 x 2,400 dpi resolution for HD prints.

Talking about the installation, Koji Wada- MD, FUJIFILM India, added, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The installation at Veekay printers is a testimony of our continuous commitment to bring forth innovations that have the power to contribute towards industries at large.”

