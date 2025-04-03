MediaTek Introduces Kompanio Ultra for AI-Enabled Chromebooks

MediaTek has announced the Kompanio Ultra, a processor designed for high-performance Chromebooks with AI-powered capabilities. The platform enhances computing efficiency and integrates AI-driven features, which were developed in collaboration with Google for the latest Chromebook Plus devices.

The Kompanio Ultra integrates 50 TOPS of AI processing power, enabling on-device generative AI functions. With MediaTek’s 8th-generation NPU, the processor supports real-time task automation, personalized computing, and AI-optimized workflows. These capabilities operate locally, ensuring improved speed, security, and efficiency without relying on an internet connection.

Technical Specifications

3nm Architecture – Built on advanced semiconductor technology to enhance power efficiency.

All-Big-Core CPU – Features an Arm Cortex-X925 processor clocked at up to 3.62GHz for improved computing performance.

Multitasking and High-Performance Processing – Optimized for applications such as video editing, content creation, and gaming.

The Kompanio Ultra is designed to deliver enhanced processing power per watt, supporting AI workloads while maintaining power efficiency for next-generation Chromebook Plus devices.

“We're excited for the next step in our MediaTek partnership. The Kompanio Ultra will open up new avenues for on-device AI features on Chromebook Plus devices while delivering awesome power efficiency for those crucial extra hours while on the go,” said John Solomon, VP and GM, ChromeOS and Google for Education, Google.

MediaTek Kompanio Ultra: Optimized for Performance and Efficiency

The Kompanio Ultra is designed to handle high workloads while maintaining power efficiency for extended usage. Its advanced power management system and on-chip caches optimize energy consumption, allowing users to work, stream, and engage in various tasks on a single charge.

Key Features

Multitasking and Display Support – Enables seamless operation across multiple applications with support for two external 4K displays.

Enhanced Audio Processing – Integrated Hi-Fi audio technology ensures clear voice communication and an immersive sound experience.

Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity – Provides low-latency, high-speed wireless connectivity for improved performance and stability.

Optimized for Portability – Designed for thin and lightweight Chromebooks, enabling efficient cooling and quiet operation.

The Kompanio Ultra is built for users seeking a responsive computing experience, balancing performance, connectivity, and power efficiency in modern Chromebooks.

