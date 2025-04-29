FUJIFILM India has announced the launch of four A4 multifunction devices and two A4 printers during the Dehradun Partnership Summit 2025. The new range includes both colour and monochrome models, designed to support operational needs in compact work environments such as retail counters, offices, and front-desk service areas. The devices became available in the Indian market on April 25, 2025.

Designed for Space-Conscious Workplaces

The new series is developed for organisations requiring high performance within limited physical space. These models offer functionality typically associated with A3 multifunction devices, supporting productivity without expanding the device footprint.

The range incorporates FUJIFILM’s Fast Boot Mode technology, allowing the devices to be ready for use within seven seconds of powering on. The control panel becomes operational within one second when resuming from low power mode, enabling faster response times in service-oriented environments. Printing begins almost instantly, supporting time-sensitive operations such as those at reception areas or customer service counters.

Business-Oriented Features

These A4 devices deliver key features found in larger multifunction systems, contributing to the streamlining of business processes while maintaining device performance, user operability, and workflow integration.

Koji Wada, MD, FUJIFILM India, stated, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. We are constantly innovating to provide high-performance and reliable printing solutions that cater to the growing demands of businesses in India.”

Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications and Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, further commented, “These devices offer high-speed printing, secure document handling, and seamless print management capabilities, making them ideal for a wide range of business environments. With Fast Boot Mode and automatic duplex scanning, we are confident that these solutions will significantly improve business productivity and contribute to smoother operations. We are excited to bring these advanced solutions to India, where they will help businesses optimise their processes.”

FUJIFILM India Highlights Advanced Features and Security in New A4 Devices

FUJIFILM India’s new range of A4 multifunction devices and printers—Apeos C4030, C3530, 5330, and 4830—aims to support evolving workplace requirements with enhanced productivity and security features. These devices are designed for flexible work environments, enabling document processing, remote printing, and secure operations in compact setups.

Enhanced Document Handling and Cloud Print Capabilities

The Apeos multifunction models support Optical Character Recognition (OCR), allowing scanned documents to be converted into searchable PDF files. These can be edited using standard office applications such as Excel or Word. In addition, the devices integrate with Microsoft’s Universal Print, enabling cloud-based printing without the need for local print servers or driver installation.

Security Enhancements for Modern Threat Landscapes

FUJIFILM has incorporated new security features into the latest Apeos models to address growing cybersecurity risks. These capabilities are intended to safeguard stored data and ensure secure online operations:

NIST SP800-171 compliance (U.S. security standard)

Support for WPA3 protocol, enhancing wireless LAN security

Integration of TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), aligned with Trusted Computing Group standards.

Improved startup diagnostics, verifying device integrity during boot

Model Specifications and Print Performance

Apeos Multifunction Devices

Model Print Speed (Colour & Mono) Notable Features Apeos C4030 40 pages per minute Automatic Duplex Document Feeder, One-Pass Duplex Scanning Apeos C3530 35 pages per minute Same features as above Apeos 5330 53 pages per minute (Mono) Same features as above Apeos 4830 48 pages per minute (Mono) Same features as above

Apeos Printers

Model Print Speed ApeosPrint C4030 40 pages per minute (Colour and Mono) ApeosPrint 5330 53 pages per minute (Mono)

