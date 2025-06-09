Genesys Recognises Top Partners at 10th Annual APAC Tech Summit

Genesys, a global provider of AI-powered experience orchestration solutions, recognised its leading partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at the 10th Annual Genesys APAC Tech Summit. The event, held in Bangkok, Thailand, acknowledged top-performing partners contributing to the region’s growing ecosystem of customer experience (CX) innovation.

With the theme "Leveling Up Together," the summit brought together partners, technical experts, and solution leaders to explore the evolving role of AI and digital technologies in enhancing customer and employee experiences. Discussions focused on how organisations can use these tools to drive loyalty, improve workforce engagement, and enhance operational performance.

Enabling Customer Experience Through the Genesys Cloud Platform

The Partner Awards segment of the summit highlighted organisations that have demonstrated excellence in execution, delivered measurable value to customers, and expanded the use of the Genesys Cloud platform. Awardees were recognised for their ability to leverage AI and digital solutions to create impactful CX outcomes across various industries.

“Genesys partners are an extension of our sales team, helping drive accelerated results and achieving new heights together. Our robust network of partners plays a pivotal role in advancing our vision for experience orchestration and reinforcing our customer-centric approach. Together, we’re enabling businesses to prepare for the future with AI, cloud and digital technologies, while empowering our partners to build scalable, profitable practices. This year’s award winners have truly exemplified what it means to harness the power of Genesys Cloud AI to deliver empathetic, personalised experiences at scale,” said Gwilym Funnell, Vice President, Partners and Alliance, APAC at Genesys.

“Being recognised as 'India Partner of the Year' for the third consecutive year is a powerful testament to the trust our customers place in us and the strength of our collaboration with Genesys," said Arijit Bonnerjee, Senior Vice President & Head – India Region, Tata Communications. "Together, we remain deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, setting new benchmarks, and empowering enterprises across India with seamless, future-ready platforms."

Genesys APAC Partner Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2025:

APAC Partner of the Year: Fujitsu Limited

APAC Innovation Trailblazer of the year: Spark New Zealand

APAC Marketing Impact Partner of the Year: NTT Communications Corporation

Japan Partner of the Year: Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd.

ASEAN Partner of the Year: NTT MSC Sdn. Bhd.

Australia & New Zealand Partner of the Year: QPC Australia

Greater China Partner of the Year: Continuous Technologies International Limited

India Partner of the Year: Tata Communications Ltd.

Korea Partner of the Year: GS Neotek



