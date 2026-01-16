Geonix Full Giga PoE switches shape next-gen networks

The term Full Giga is a marketing expression used to describe gigabit speeds of 1 Gbps and above. It reflects the current phase of ultra-high-speed, always-connected digital life. This phase coincides with the global rollout of 5G and WiFi6, which in turn is driving wider cloud adoption and accelerating AI usage.

According to Geonix founders Gaurav Jain and Saurabh Jain, Full Giga switching is on track to power the next generation of ultra-efficient computing devices. In this context, Geonix Full Giga PoE switches bring together high-speed data transmission and power delivery to address emerging network requirements.

High-speed connectivity and user experience

Full Giga enables seamless streaming of high-definition video content, including 4K and 8K formats, without buffering. It also supports lag-free online gaming and makes immersive technologies such as AR and VR more accessible by reducing latency.

For Geonix and its channel partner ecosystem, the relevance of Full Giga extends beyond speed alone. It aligns closely with Power over Ethernet, often referred to as a companion technology, which plays a central role in the company’s latest switch portfolio.

Geonix’s new range of PoE switches reflects the Full Giga approach by offering faster data transfer and lower latency while delivering power through Ethernet connections.

PoE as a transforming technology

Gaurav Jain, Director, Geonix said, “Full Giga and PoE, in unison or separately, will considerably transform the ICT space, and in doing so, will positively impact all our lives.”

In India, PoE was initially adopted mainly for IP camera installations. That usage pattern has expanded significantly. Today, PoE supports a wide range of network-connected devices, including VoIP phones, wireless access points, smart LED lighting, POS terminals, smart clocks, IoT doorbells, IP speakers and various types of sensors.

Power output varies based on the PoE standard being used. These range from 15W to 90W across PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ standards, enabling support for both low-power and high-demand devices.

Geonix PoE switch portfolio

Geonix offers multiple PoE switch variants currently prevalent in the market. These switches are designed to support both PoE-enabled and non-PoE devices. They automatically negotiate with connected endpoints, and if no power is requested, no power is transmitted.

This capability allows organisations to deploy mixed device environments without additional configuration or risk, simplifying network design and expansion.

Infrastructure readiness for IoT growth

As smart technologies continue to evolve, Geonix Full Giga PoE switches are expected to play a growing role in future networks and IoT applications. The company’s entry into this segment comes at a time when the Indian market is increasingly receptive to new PoE-enabled devices.

PoE acts as a key enabling technology by simplifying deployments and enhancing the functional capabilities of IoT devices. Its role becomes even more significant as device density increases across enterprise and public infrastructure.

Real-world deployment scenarios

The combined use of Full Giga and PoE has already found widespread practical application. PoE-enabled surveillance installations are common across airports, townships, college campuses and other large facilities.

These environments often use a hub-and-spoke deployment model to connect and manage a large number of PoE-enabled devices efficiently, highlighting the scalability of this approach.

Scalability through SFP connectivity

Saurabh Jain, Director, Geonix shared insights on the role of SFP ports in modern networks.

“We are truly excited about the possibilities emerging through SFP Port; this little unassuming port, which looks like a hollow cavity, is indeed a crucial enabler in modern networking; never before has there been so much scalability, and versatility; not to mention speed,” he said.

SFP connectivity enhances flexibility and scalability, allowing networks built around Geonix Full Giga PoE switches to adapt to changing bandwidth and reach requirements.