Geonix donates computer lab to differently-abled youth

Geonix, a rising IT hardware brand, recently expanded its corporate social responsibility efforts by donating computers to Deep Ashram, a charitable residential facility for differently-abled boys and young men. Deep Ashram accommodates 83 residents aged 10 to 30, with cognitive abilities ranging from 20 % to 70 %. Through this initiative, Geonix has established a dedicated computer lab within the ashram to provide digital access and learning opportunities.

The new lab was inaugurated by representatives from both Geonix and Deep Ashram. During the visit, Geonix conducted introductory computer training sessions designed to bring basic digital skills to residents with higher cognitive abilities.

This development promises to benefit those with cognitive levels above 40 %, enabling them to develop IT skills that may assist in completing high school studies or preparing for vocational training. By gaining digital literacy, these individuals can improve their self-confidence and enhance future employment opportunities, while also supporting their social reintegration.

Geonix's donation is part of a broader, year-round CSR programme targeting diverse social needs. In addition to computer and digital training for underprivileged groups and women’s shelters, the company regularly organises blood donation camps, community kitchens, tree-planting drives, and blanket distribution schemes. These efforts illustrate Geonix’s commitment to contributing meaningfully across various local communities.

The collaboration between Geonix and Deep Ashram underscores the positive impact that tailored educational resources can have on the lives of young people with special needs. The introduction of the computer lab not only equips residents with technology, but also promotes inclusivity by bridging the digital divide—a vital step for marginalised groups in today’s digital world.

Deep Ashram’s management has welcomed this partnership, acknowledging how access to technology can play an essential role in rehabilitation and personal development. For many residents, familiarity with computers can open doors to self-expression, further learning, and potential livelihoods once they leave the ashram.

Geonix plans to continue expanding support for digital inclusion initiatives, reinforcing its broader CSR vision of empowering individuals through practical programmes that enhance skills, well-being, and opportunities.

