GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops expand at CES

GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops are central to the company’s expanded AI PC vision unveiled at CES 2026. The update focuses on integrating AI-driven system management, performance control, and creative tools into a single, unified experience across its laptop lineup.

At the core of this strategy is a redesigned GiMATE Interface, which consolidates real-time system monitoring, hardware control, and voice-based interaction into one hub. The aim is to simplify navigation and enable faster decision-making for users managing complex workloads across gaming, productivity, and creative tasks.

GiMATE evolves as the control layer

GiMATE, the company’s AI agent for hardware and software control, has been updated to provide more adaptive system behaviour. The interface now serves as a central access point for performance tuning, power management, and AI-enabled features.

A key addition is AI Power Gear III, which introduces direct MUX switching between Discrete Mode and MSHybrid through GiMATE. The feature allows users to shift GPU behaviour depending on usage scenarios. Auto Mode disables the GPU when running on battery to extend runtime, Optimus Mode balances performance and efficiency, and Eco Mode prioritises power saving on both AC power and battery.

AI tools target creators and developers

Beyond system control, GiMATE expands into creative and development workflows. GiMATE Creator adds generative image capabilities through Qwen-Image, supporting both English and Chinese prompts. This enables visual content generation directly on the device without relying on external tools.

GiMATE Coder addresses software development by enabling natural-language code generation, correction, and optimisation. The tool is positioned to support beginners entering programming while also helping experienced developers accelerate iteration and debugging.

New laptops headline the AI lineup

Three new models anchor the latest GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops portfolio. The AORUS MASTER 16 serves as the flagship system, combining an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Despite the performance focus, the chassis measures 19 mm, marking a 17 percent reduction in thickness compared to the previous generation.

The system is built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, with GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs enabling AI-driven graphics, accelerated rendering, and support for technologies such as DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Studio.

Thermal management is handled through the WINDFORCE Infinity EX design, which combines a vapour chamber with an asymmetric Frost Fan layout to manage heat within the slim form factor.

Balancing mobility and performance

For users prioritising mobility, the GIGABYTE AERO X16 integrates AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors. The focus here is on responsiveness, power efficiency, and stronger on-device AI acceleration for creators and professionals who work across locations.

Completing the lineup, the GIGABYTE GAMING A18 PRO targets a broader audience, including gamers and first-time AI PC users. With a 20 mm profile and support for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, it aims to deliver stable performance while maintaining a relatively slim design.

A unified direction for AI PCs

Across hardware, software, and interface design, the latest GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops reflect a broader move toward integrated AI computing. By combining system-level AI control, creative tools, and next-generation GPUs, the lineup signals a shift from raw performance upgrades to more adaptive, user-driven computing experiences.