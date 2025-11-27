GIGABYTE unveils campaign for clean PC builds

GIGABYTE has launched the Stealth Revolution campaign, aimed at promoting cleaner PC builds through its STEALTH ICE Series components. The initiative focuses on cableless layouts and pure-white designs while encouraging creators to share their own system concepts built around the X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard.

Evolving the reverse-connector approach

The company first introduced Project STEALTH in 2022, using reverse-connectors on motherboards to simplify the layout and shift cables out of sight. With growing demand for clean and white PC setups, GIGABYTE has extended the design across the latest STEALTH ICE Series. The approach is intended to streamline cable management and allow faster assembly and maintenance.

By moving cables to the rear, more front-facing space becomes available for cooling setups, RGB lighting and other aesthetic elements that users want to highlight.

Components and ecosystem support

The STEALTH ICE Series includes the X870 and B850 AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboards, along with the GIGABYTE C500 PANORAMIC STEALTH ICE chassis. Together, they offer a unified white build with a 270-degree panoramic view.

GIGABYTE has also collaborated with more than 10 chassis manufacturers such as Cooler Master, InWin, LIAN LI and Thermaltake. This provides over 20 compatible models, broadening options for users looking for flexible and uniform system layouts.

Through this campaign, the company aims to widen adoption of cableless PC design and invite the global builder community to experiment with cleaner, more structured setups.

