GIGABYTE unveils AI computing strategy at CES 2026

At CES 2026, GIGABYTE unveiled a refreshed AI computing strategy built around its new philosophy, Refine and Define. The approach centres on strengthening performance foundations across hardware and software while shaping more responsive and efficient AI experiences across its product portfolio.

The strategy spans motherboards, graphics cards, external GPU solutions, AI gaming laptops, and OLED gaming monitors, all connected through a unified AI ecosystem designed to simplify optimisation and improve real-world usability.

Hardware and software convergence at the core

A key element of the strategy is deeper integration between hardware and software. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 anchors this effort, combining an on-board hardware chip with Dynamic AI Overclocking to enable real-time performance optimisation.

The platform is designed to support the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 Series X3D processors. Flagship motherboards, including X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP and X870E AERO X3D WOOD, are positioned as reference designs for this software-hardware fusion.

Graphics and external acceleration

On the graphics side, the strategy extends to thermal design and workload optimisation. The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY introduces a separated PCB design paired with WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling, intended to improve airflow efficiency and sustain AI computing workloads.

GIGABYTE also announced the availability of the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a portable external GPU with 16GB VRAM. Designed for ultrabooks, the device aims to deliver on-demand performance for AI and graphics-intensive tasks.

Complementing the hardware is a new GPU Selector application that allows users to assign specific applications to designated GPUs. This feature targets efficiency gains for Generative AI workloads such as ComfyUI and LM Studio.

AI-driven control for laptops

AI functionality is also being extended into laptops through GiMATE, GIGABYTE’s AI agent. The system integrates a large language model with a “Press and Speak” interaction method for hands-free control.

The redesigned GiMATE interface enables AI Power Gear III to perform direct MUX switching without entering the BIOS. Additional features include GiMATE Creator with Qwen-image capabilities and GiMATE Coder for expanded coding assistance.

Hardware updates across the AORUS MASTER 16, AERO X16, and GAMING A18 PRO are positioned to support AI creation, productivity, and gaming workloads under this framework.

Display technology and visual optimisation

The strategy also covers display optimisation. HyperNits is designed to enhance HDR performance, while AI Picture Mode focuses on improving SDR content. These technologies are applied across a range of OLED gaming monitors, including ultra-wide QD-OLED, 4K QD-OLED, and fourth-generation WOLED models, along with a new white 27-inch QD-OLED variant.

Live demonstrations at CES

GIGABYTE is showcasing its AI computing strategy through live demonstrations at CES 2026, covering motherboards, graphics cards, AI gaming laptops, OLED gaming monitors, and the AI TOP System. The demonstrations are aimed at illustrating how the unified ecosystem functions across different hardware categories.

With this announcement, GIGABYTE positions AI computing as a system-level capability rather than a single product feature, focusing on consistency, control, and performance across its PC ecosystem.