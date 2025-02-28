Glance and Google Cloud Partner to Integrate Generative AI

Glance and Google Cloud have announced a strategic partnership to integrate generative AI into Glance-enabled smartphones. The collaboration aims to develop AI applications that enhance user interactions on smartphone lock screens and ambient TV screens.

Advertisment

Expansion of AI-Powered Lock Screen Experiences



Glance currently operates on over 450 million Android-based smartphones globally, with an active user base of more than 300 million across India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, and other regions. The company is working on the next version of its platform, which will integrate news, sports, games, entertainment, fashion, and shopping into a personalized lock screen experience using generative AI.

Use of Google Cloud’s AI Technology



Advertisment

Glance will utilize Google Cloud’s Gemini intelligence capabilities and Imagen’s image generation technology via Vertex AI to develop AI-driven experiences. One of the initial implementations is a generative AI-powered commerce feature for lock screens.

AI-Enabled Commerce Feature

The new feature allows users to upload an image, such as a selfie or a gallery photo, which is then analyzed to infer preferences. Generative AI will generate personalized images that place users in different visual contexts, enabling them to see how products might look in real life. Users can make purchase decisions directly from their lock screens.

Advertisment

Impact on Consumer Engagement

The partnership between Glance and Google Cloud is expected to expand AI-driven smartphone experiences, introducing new ways for users to interact with content and commerce on their devices.

“Our mission at Glance is to inspire users to become the best version of themselves through discovery-led experiences on surfaces powered by AI. We want to be the world’s largest consumer tech platform, reaching a billion screens by 2028, and our partnership with Google Cloud is key,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi & Glance. “Our combined knowledge, AI capabilities, and expertise uniquely position Glance to deliver the next level of AI-driven experiences for smartphone users, supported by viable business models such as commerce and advertising.”

Advertisment

Glance is preparing to launch ‘Glance AI,’ a generative AI-powered platform designed to enhance discovery experiences on smartphone lock screens and TV ambient screens. The platform will first be introduced in the U.S. market and aims to integrate AI-driven features into smartphones, redefining content consumption and commerce interactions.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added, “Generative AI technologies have the power to transform experiences for people around the world, and mobile phones are a key touchpoint. Glance can now harness Google Cloud’s cutting-edge Gen AI technologies to develop groundbreaking applications across commerce, content, and more that will unlock new possibilities for customers.”

Advertisment

Read More:

TAIT Mumbai - Annual Events and Plans in 2025

Upcoming Cybersecurity Innovations for IT B2B in 2025

Advertisment

Fiber Optics will Play a Crucial Role for High-Speed Connectivity