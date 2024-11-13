GlobalLogic Launches New Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

GlobalLogic, a digital engineering firm and part of the Hitachi Group has announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Hyderabad as part of its expansion strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. This facility marks the company’s fourth centre launch in the past nine months, reinforcing its capabilities in core engineering and advancing digital solutions across key sectors including technology, healthcare, automotive, banking, and professional services, with a continued focus on content engineering.

The launch event was attended by Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana. During the inauguration, Minister Babu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting GlobalLogic’s initiatives to foster innovation and expand its operations in Hyderabad. He emphasized the role of government-industry collaboration in driving technological growth and innovation within the region.

GlobalLogic Expanding Workforce

Starting with an initial team of 600 engineers, GlobalLogic plans to expand the Hyderabad centre’s workforce to over 2,000 within three years. This expansion underscores the confidence that global companies place in Telangana’s thriving ecosystem and its robust support for technological advancement.

Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, said, “The inauguration of GlobalLogic’s new delivery centre marks a significant milestone in Telangana’s journey to become a global leader in digital innovation and transformation,” said Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, IT Minister of Telangana. “With over 220 GCCs, a world-class digital infrastructure, and a talent pipeline that adds 2.5 lakh graduates annually—including 1.5 lakh engineers—Telangana is shaping the future for forward-thinking enterprises worldwide. This new facility will drive job creation and cultivate cutting-edge talent, reinforcing our state’s leadership in high-impact sectors. It will solidify Telangana's position at the forefront of global growth and innovation, paving the way for a future where our state leads the next generation of digital advancements.”

