GoTo Introduces AI Innovations and 60+ Product Upgrades

GoTo, a company specializing in simplifying IT management, support, and business communications, has announced substantial improvements to its solutions. These enhancements include the integration of AI technologies and the introduction of over 60 new offerings, capabilities, and features across its portfolio. These latest developments reinforce GoTo's position as a crucial ally for businesses seeking to enhance productivity and provide exceptional experiences for both customers and employees.
Today's unveiling includes a wide array of AI-driven advancements and solutions aimed at providing businesses, regardless of their size, with enhanced intelligence, insights, and automation capabilities. These offerings build upon the previously introduced GoPilot for GoTo Resolve, demonstrating GoTo's ongoing commitment to leveraging generative AI and large language models.
By harnessing these technologies, GoTo's product teams and AI Center Of Excellence are reshaping the way businesses interact with, empower, and assist both customers and employees. This strategic integration of AI not only enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations but also underscores GoTo's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation to better serve its clientele.
GoTo’s newest AI-powered offerings and capabilities include:
AI screen translation: AI Screen Translation, a state-of-the-art feature integrated into LogMeIn Rescue, promptly identifies and converts text displayed on the user's screen into the preferred language of the agent. This capability empowers agents to provide support to users across the globe, resulting in reduced support expenses and enhanced support interactions. By enabling seamless communication in diverse languages, AI Screen Translation not only facilitates efficient assistance but also contributes to an improved overall support experience for both agents and users.
“Many of our latest product innovations, notably the new AI screen translation for LogMeIn Rescue, were inspired by conversations with our network of Global System Integrators (GSIs). GoTo relies on our customers and partners to help us understand the challenges they face, and GSIs play an important role both in sharing insights from their clients and as strategic advisors,” said Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Global Head of GSI Business at GoTo. “By incorporating these insights into our product development, we’re delivering new solutions that help businesses overcome their most pressing obstacles and outpace the competition.”