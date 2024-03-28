GoTo Introduces AI Innovations and 60+ Product Upgrades

GoTo, a company specializing in simplifying IT management, support, and business communications, has announced substantial improvements to its solutions. These enhancements include the integration of AI technologies and the introduction of over 60 new offerings, capabilities, and features across its portfolio. These latest developments reinforce GoTo's position as a crucial ally for businesses seeking to enhance productivity and provide exceptional experiences for both customers and employees.

“GoTo prides itself on creating innovative solutions to real-world problems. We’re thrilled to again deliver on our promise of making IT and business communications effortless and exceptional with the announcement of new cutting-edge AI innovations and more than 60 new capabilities,” says Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoTo. “These significant enhancements empower businesses and employees to excel with new AI-powered features, build customer trust, create advocates, and enhance team performance.”

Today's unveiling includes a wide array of AI-driven advancements and solutions aimed at providing businesses, regardless of their size, with enhanced intelligence, insights, and automation capabilities. These offerings build upon the previously introduced GoPilot for GoTo Resolve, demonstrating GoTo's ongoing commitment to leveraging generative AI and large language models.

By harnessing these technologies, GoTo's product teams and AI Center Of Excellence are reshaping the way businesses interact with, empower, and assist both customers and employees. This strategic integration of AI not only enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of business operations but also underscores GoTo's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation to better serve its clientele.

GoTo’s newest AI-powered offerings and capabilities include:

AI screen translation: AI Screen Translation, a state-of-the-art feature integrated into LogMeIn Rescue, promptly identifies and converts text displayed on the user's screen into the preferred language of the agent. This capability empowers agents to provide support to users across the globe, resulting in reduced support expenses and enhanced support interactions. By enabling seamless communication in diverse languages, AI Screen Translation not only facilitates efficient assistance but also contributes to an improved overall support experience for both agents and users.

Post-meeting summaries supercharged by AI: The AI Meeting Summary feature offers brief meeting summaries for GoTo Meeting, including actionable next steps. This allows hosts to concentrate on post-meeting productivity, as they are relieved from the task of summarizing the meeting themselves.

“Many of our latest product innovations, notably the new AI screen translation for LogMeIn Rescue, were inspired by conversations with our network of Global System Integrators (GSIs). GoTo relies on our customers and partners to help us understand the challenges they face, and GSIs play an important role both in sharing insights from their clients and as strategic advisors,” said Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Global Head of GSI Business at GoTo. “By incorporating these insights into our product development, we’re delivering new solutions that help businesses overcome their most pressing obstacles and outpace the competition.”

Alongside its recent AI advancements, GoTo has introduced more than 60 additional features aimed at enhancing both customer and IT experiences. These additions provide teams with intelligent tools to boost productivity and deliver greater value. Key features include:

New integrations: Seamlessly incorporate call details, SMS, voicemail data, and contacts from GoTo Connect into popular customer relationship management (CRM) platforms such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho. Enhancements in integration with Microsoft Teams and Rescue now enable agents to initiate, conduct, and share support sessions directly within Teams, streamlining the support process for end users.

Native support of Intel vPro-based devices within Rescue: Introducing a new, exclusive native integration with Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (EMA), enabling agents to remotely access out-of-band Intel vPro-enabled devices seamlessly. This integration simplifies the process by allowing agents to utilize the familiar workflow and interface used for regular Rescue sessions, eliminating the need for multiple logins and streamlining the remote access experience.

Self-healing alerts: Identify and resolve issues with self-healing alerts in GoTo Resolve, a proactive support feature that autonomously detects and resolves potential problems. This vigilant tool identifies issues and applies fixes automatically, eliminating the need for human intervention in resolving detected issues.

Custom script alerts: Create customized device alert types within GoTo Resolve and set thresholds to ensure timely notifications about critical aspects necessary to maintain the operational efficiency of your fleet.