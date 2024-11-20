GTDC APJ Summit 2024 Highlights Role of IT Distributors in APJ Market

Top executives from IT distribution and technology vendor sectors gathered at the inaugural GTDC APJ (Asia Pacific & Japan) Summit 2024. The event focused on the current state and future prospects of the distribution and vendor communities in the region.



The Summit highlighted the critical role of distributors in scaling the sales and adoption of emerging technologies. Distributors are increasingly pivotal in developing new opportunities, leveraging digital marketplaces, and forming alliances with hyperscalers to drive growth.

Regional Diversity and Strategy

The APJ region's vast scale and economic and cultural diversity necessitate localized expertise. Technology vendors are adopting varied channel management strategies, relying on distributors to:

- Support emerging markets.

- Allow internal teams to focus on more mature markets.

This approach extends vendors' reach into areas where direct coverage is less efficient, reflecting a broader trend toward optimizing orchestration through strategic partnerships.

The Summit emphasized the evolving partnership dynamics between vendors and distributors, showcasing their importance in navigating the complexities of the APJ market while fostering growth in emerging technology sectors.

“Distributors are ideally positioned to bridge complex regional and in-country dynamics with local representatives who best understand cultural and language nuances to support the objectives of their vendors and partners. Focusing on enablement programs and relationship-building allows distributors to create strategic value that ensures the successful adoption of advanced technologies across diverse APAC markets,” said Frank Vitagliano, CEO, of GTDC.

IT Spending in Southeast Asia and India Grows with Focus on Cloud, AI, and Cybersecurity

Growth in IT Investments

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia and India are driving a rapid increase in IT spending as they adopt cloud software, cybersecurity solutions, and logistics technologies to support digital transformation. This shift is boosting demand for cloud infrastructure, managed services, and robust security systems across the region.

AI Adoption Accelerates Technology Momentum

According to IDC, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is significantly enhancing the region's technological progress. AI spending in Southeast Asia and India is projected to reach USD 78 billion by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 25%.

Role of Distributors in Meeting Demand

Distributors play a critical role in supporting these advancements by:

- Enabling access to cutting-edge technologies.

- Enhancing customer experience and operational efficiencies.

- Addressing talent shortages in AI, sales, and technical support by providing necessary resources to vendors and partners.

Leveraging Advanced Data Analytics

To meet rising demands, distributors are utilizing advanced data analytics to identify untapped markets and expand partner networks. Larry Walsh, CEO of Channelnomics, highlighted their ability to pinpoint “white space” opportunities, enabling growth and innovation within the IT channel ecosystem. “While data provides direction, its true value lies in transforming insights into actionable strategies for partners. Distributors are pivotal in redefining go-to-market models, guiding partners through business-enhancing engagements, and maximizing channel potential.”

GTDC APJ Summit 2024 Highlights Changing Dynamics of IT Distribution

Focus on Southeast Asia and India

The GTDC APJ Summit 2024 explored the evolving landscape of IT distribution, emphasizing the growing significance of Southeast Asia and India in the global technology sector. Key sessions addressed regional market opportunities, technological advancements, and the shifting roles of vendors, distributors, and partners.

Key Insights from Summit Speakers

Economic Trends Impacting IT Communities

John Marrett of The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) discussed the rapid expansion of the APJ IT marketplace. He examined how economic factors, such as monetary and fiscal policy shifts, currency fluctuations, and international financial institutions’ activities, influence businesses and communities across the region.

Innovation Driving Global IT Relationships



Avneesh Saxena from IDC explored how innovation is reshaping global IT relationships and generating new opportunities for the channel. He highlighted key industry trends, barriers, and investments, as well as the evolving dynamics between partners, vendors, and distributors.

Maximizing Distribution Relationships

Larry Walsh of Channelnomics presented findings from the latest GTDC-Channelnomics study, focusing on the Asia-Pacific region. He analyzed underexplored aspects of vendor-distributor relationships and provided actionable insights for vendors to optimize the value of their distribution partnerships.

Panel Discussion on Regional Distribution Strategies



A panel discussion moderated by Frank Vitagliano featured senior distribution executives, including William Ong (VST ECS), V.S. Hariharan (Redington Limited), Luis Lourenco (Ingram Micro), Jaideep Malhotra (TD SYNNEX), and Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor). Panelists shared strategies for driving technology adoption, optimizing go-to-market activities, and supporting business growth through innovative distribution programs.

Conclusion

The summit underscored distributors' critical role in advancing technology adoption and innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. Through collaboration and evolving partnerships, the IT distribution sector is positioned to address the unique challenges and opportunities in these rapidly growing markets.

