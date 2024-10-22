GTDC Expands Global Reach with Addition of Redington as Member

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), an international consortium of technology distributors, has announced the addition of Redington to its membership. Redington, distribution of IT/ITeS and telecom products and services provider, operating in 40 markets, including India, Singapore, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

Redington Joins GTDC

Redington supports more than 55,000 partners and 450 vendors across its various markets. The company’s membership with GTDC is part of the council’s strategic move to expand its global presence and enhance collaborative efforts within the technology distribution sector.

The inclusion of Redington Limited marks another step in GTDC’s ongoing global expansion. Earlier this year, the council appointed Ananth Lazarus, a former executive at Microsoft, IBM, and Compaq, to lead its Asia-Pacific operations. This initiative is part of GTDC’s broader goal to strengthen its influence and engagement in the region.

Upcoming Summit APJ Conference

GTDC’s focus on the Asia-Pacific region is further highlighted by the announcement of its inaugural Summit APJ conference, which will take place on November 18-19 in Singapore. The event will bring together industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss current trends and challenges in technology distribution.

“Distribution empowers the greater IT community, and APJ offers tremendous growth opportunities for vendors and other channel partners,” emphasizes GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. “Adding a technology leader like Redington Limited to GTDC’s membership provides us with greater insight into the unique needs of this community while giving their team access to industry-leading research, data intelligence, training and a variety of other programs. Our channel-enablement efforts grow stronger as we expand into new regions and develop more industry-empowering initiatives and resources.”

"Joining GTDC represents another significant milestone,” says V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO of Redington Limited. “This membership aligns with our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our partners. By leveraging GTDC’s extensive network and resources, along with our expertise in the technology distribution industry, we look forward to contributing to the council’s mission of fostering growth and excellence in the global technology distribution sector.”

GTDC Expands Membership to 22 Technology Distributors Globally

With the inclusion of Redington Limited, the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) now comprises 22 technology distributors. These members operate across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The addition of Redington Limited to GTDC’s membership supports the council’s efforts to expand its global network and enhance collaboration among key players in the technology distribution industry. With the upcoming Summit APJ conference, GTDC continues to solidify its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

