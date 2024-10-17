Redington Hosts Sessions to Empower Channel Partners in Jaipur

Redington, an integrated IT solutions provider, has inaugurated the first edition of the Redington Partner Marketing Huddle in Jaipur. The event aims to bring together channel partners, industry leaders, and decision-makers to explore the role of modern marketing strategies in driving future business success. This initiative aligns with Redington’s broader Mission 300, which focuses on digitizing 300 towns and cities across India.

Focus on Modern Marketing Strategies

As India rapidly embraces digitalization, Redington emphasized the importance of adopting new-age marketing strategies to stay competitive and achieve sustainable growth. A key theme of the event was the role of digital tools and channels in expanding business reach. According to a 2024 report by HubSpot, 64% of marketers are already incorporating AI into their strategies, with an additional 38% planning to start in the coming year. Advanced technologies like AI, big data, and personalized marketing are seen as essential for enhancing efficiency, delivering more engaging customer experiences, and driving revenue growth.

With the Redington Partner Marketing Huddle, participants tried to break down the complexities of modern marketing tools and strategies. Industry experts, channel partners, and technology providers shared insights on the latest trends and best practices in marketing. Many channel partners, especially those with limited resources or a focus on a single product category, continue to face challenges in implementing complex marketing strategies or expanding their customer base. The event aimed to address these issues by offering practical solutions and showcasing real-world success stories.

Learning Through Collaboration

Participants had the opportunity to learn from real-world case studies and share their marketing successes. These stories, ranging from small wins to significant breakthroughs, inspired new ideas for business growth. Attendees also benefited from networking with peers, gaining valuable insights into how to leverage modern marketing strategies for enhanced business performance.

Redington's Partner Marketing Huddle reflects its commitment to empowering channel partners with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“At Redington, we believe that marketing is a strategic imperative for businesses of all sizes," said Mr. Puneet Chadha, CMO of Redington Ltd.” By democratizing technology and empowering our channel partners with the right tools, we're helping them navigate the complexities of modern marketing and drive tangible business results. The Redington Partner Marketing Huddle embodies this mission, equipping our channel partners with the latest marketing tools and strategies. This ensures they can leverage new-age technologies to unlock their full potential and achieve sustained growth.”

