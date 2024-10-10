Happiest Minds Launches Secureline360 for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Happiest Minds Technologies, a "Born Digital. Born Agile" IT company, announced the launch of Secureline360, a new solution designed to enhance incident response and provide real-time visibility to organizations across various industries.

There are several tools and technologies available to improve threat identification in incident response. This includes network traffic analysis tools, endpoint detection and response tools, security information and event management (SIEM) systems, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

AI-Driven Threat Detection and Rapid Remediation

Powered by AI-based advanced threat detection, Secureline360 offers faster and more precise identification and response to cyber threats. Built on the SecAiGenie platform, Secureline360 enables organizations to address complex security incidents at three times the speed of traditional remediation processes, ensuring efficient threat management.

Ram Mohan, CEO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, “Secureline360 represents a pivotal advancement in our mission to empower organizations with next-generation cybersecurity solutions. By harnessing the power of AI, we significantly enhance threat detection and streamline incident response, ensuring organizations remain resilient and secure in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape. Since Secureline360 provides comprehensive and 24x7 detection and response, our customers can be at peace that their environment is protected and secure.”

Priya Kanduri, CTO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS) and Head of Security Services said, “Happiest Minds' Secureline360 solution offers more than just a service - it empowers organizations with a crucial capability to remain resilient in today's high-risk landscape. By combining AI-driven detection with rapid incident response, Secureline360 delivers real-time visibility and advanced threat intelligence, enabling businesses to strengthen their security posture, reduce disruptions, and protect their most critical assets.”

