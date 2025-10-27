HGS unveils Interaction Intelligence to redefine AI-powered customer experience

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has launched Interaction Intelligence, an enterprise-grade AI-powered solution designed to revolutionise traditional Quality Assurance (QA) into a strategic, data-driven engine for enhancing customer experience (CX). Built on the company’s proprietary HGS Agent X framework, the solution transforms how organisations assess, understand, and improve customer interactions across omnichannel touchpoints.

Advertisment

As global customer expectations for personalised, seamless engagement continue to evolve, HGS Interaction Intelligence empowers enterprises to analyse nearly 100% of customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and social platforms, expanding traditional QA coverage up to 100 times. By integrating conversational, behavioural, and operational analytics, it provides enterprises with real-time insights into compliance, agent performance, customer sentiment, and loyalty drivers.

“Interaction Intelligence exemplifies HGS’s commitment to innovation-led growth and market leadership in AI-powered customer experience,” said Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO, HGS.

“By transforming QA into a dynamic, data-driven function, we’re helping clients uncover new value streams and strengthen strategic decision-making.”

From Quality Assurance to Strategic Intelligence

Historically, QA has focused on evaluating a small sample of customer interactions. HGS Interaction Intelligence fundamentally redefines this approach, leveraging AI and machine learning to evaluate tone, empathy, procedural adherence, and accuracy at scale. This creates a holistic, unbiased view of customer engagement quality that directly feeds into performance optimisation, brand strategy, and process design.

Advertisment

The platform’s real-time analytical capabilities equip decision-makers with actionable intelligence, transforming QA from a compliance activity into a strategic business enabler that drives customer satisfaction, loyalty, and revenue growth.

Key Benefits of HGS Interaction Intelligence

Enhanced Customer Experience: Improves agent performance, campaign effectiveness, and product discoverability through deeper engagement insights.

Cost Competitiveness: Reduces operational costs while unlocking cross-sell and up-sell opportunities for revenue growth.

Brand Reputation Strengthening: Expands the scope of customer feedback integration to create responsive, trust-based experiences.

Strategic Decision Enablement: Provides leaders with data-backed intelligence to refine CX strategies and optimise workforce productivity.

The solution’s AI-driven analytics help enterprises identify empathy gaps, compliance deviations, and opportunity signals in every interaction, enabling both tactical improvements and long-term strategic transformation.

Advertisment

A Transformational Leap for CX in the AI Era

According to Gartner, the global customer service software (CSS) market, fueled by AI and GenAI, is projected to grow from USD 43.6 billion in 2024 to USD 73.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8%. This surge underscores rising demand for intelligent CX solutions that merge automation, personalisation, and data-driven decision-making.

HGS Interaction Intelligence directly addresses this need, helping organisations meet the twin goals of cost efficiency and experience excellence. Its deployment with select clients across the Americas marks a significant step in HGS’s transformation from a traditional BPO into an AI-powered Intelligent Experience Company.

“The launch of Interaction Intelligence reflects our strategic pivot toward high-margin digital transformation services,” added Korla.

“By embedding AI at the heart of CX operations, we are not only driving efficiency but also redefining how enterprises measure and deliver value.”

Advertisment

Redefining the Future of Customer Experience

With Interaction Intelligence, HGS strengthens its leadership in AI-powered CX innovation, positioning itself as a catalyst for the next generation of data-driven customer engagement. By enabling complete visibility into interactions and converting insights into action, HGS helps enterprises elevate service quality, optimise workforce productivity, and unlock new business growth.

Read More:

How enterprise cloud is transforming in India with AI-native innovation?

Inside Veeam’s ProPartner strategy: What’s next for data protection

Inside Shadow Escape: The Zero-Click AI attack that changes everything