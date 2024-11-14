Hitachi Vantara Expands Virtual Storage Platform One with AI Analytics

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi specializing in data storage and hybrid cloud management, has introduced new capabilities to its Virtual Storage Platform One, aimed at enhancing data management for AI and analytics. The newly launched suite includes a quad-level cell (QLC) flash storage array with public cloud replication and an object storage appliance, providing organizations with tools to streamline data management in increasingly data-intensive environments.

Addressing Challenges in Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

As enterprises manage growing hybrid and multi-cloud setups, they face challenges related to data expansion, infrastructure scaling, and cost control. The increasing data volumes across industries require enhanced infrastructure that minimizes costs and energy consumption. A recent survey highlighted that as companies work with larger data volumes, their need for computing power and associated costs rise, with over two-thirds of surveyed organizations encountering unexpected data management costs regularly.

QLC Flash Storage Array for Cost Efficiency and Scalability

The introduction of QLC flash storage technology offers a scalable solution at a reduced cost per gigabyte, making it viable for extensive data storage without impacting performance. Hitachi Vantara’s QLC flash storage is designed for reliability with dual-port media, ensuring continued data access in case of hardware issues. This technology also enables higher density and lower power use compared to conventional storage solutions, contributing to reduced energy consumption and a lower carbon footprint.

Object Storage Appliance for Unstructured Data Management

The object storage appliance is built to handle substantial volumes of unstructured data, a requirement for many AI-driven applications. It supports scalability and includes metadata-rich storage for improved categorization, searchability, and data lifecycle management. This feature allows organizations to retrieve data efficiently, facilitating data access essential for various AI use cases.

“Enterprises today are navigating an incredibly complex data landscape, with hybrid and multi-cloud environments and the growing influence of GenAI transforming how they operate,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, of Hitachi Vantara. “Our latest Virtual Storage Platform One solutions are designed to address these challenges head-on, providing customers with the advanced tools they need to harness their data, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth. By simplifying infrastructure and enhancing scalability, we are empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

Hitachi Vantara Expands Virtual Storage Platform One with New Data Solutions

Overview of New Storage Offerings

Hitachi Vantara has introduced expanded solutions for its Virtual Storage Platform One, designed to address the evolving needs of data management. The latest offerings include:

Virtual Storage Platform One Block

This all-QLC flash storage array includes public cloud replication capabilities, allowing organizations to leverage QLC flash technology for high-density, cost-effective storage optimized for large-capacity needs. Integrated cloud replication facilitates seamless backup and replication to the cloud, supporting disaster recovery and enhancing data availability.

Virtual Storage Platform One Object

The object storage appliance, built for scalability, is suited for managing extensive volumes of unstructured data in AI-driven environments. Multi-node configurations ensure data availability and integrity, making it an effective choice for sectors such as media, healthcare, and finance. This solution allows organizations to optimize costs and reduce rack space, power consumption, and CO2 emissions.

Complementary Solutions with Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Cloud

The suite also includes SDS Cloud, designed for critical data protection with no performance impact. This scalable, asynchronous solution enables seamless replication from on-premises systems to AWS cloud environments, using snapshots to provide real-time data for development and testing in non-production settings. Supporting multiple availability zones, SDS Cloud bolsters operational resilience simplifies database expansion and ensures continuous data protection and stable performance.

These expanded solutions provide an integrated data management platform, allowing organizations to align their storage and cloud environments while addressing scalability and efficiency needs across industries.

