Hitachi Vantara Partners with BMC Software for Hybrid Cloud Operations

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi specialising in data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management, has announced a strategic alliance with BMC Software, a provider of enterprise software solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance mainframe and open systems environments by integrating Hitachi Vantara’s storage platforms with BMC’s software solutions.

Advertisment

Hitachi Vantara Addressing Challenges in Hybrid Cloud Adoption

As organisations adopt hybrid cloud technologies, they face challenges in data management, security, and operational efficiency. A Forrester study found that 66% of organisations are prioritising mainframe modernisation, and 96% of IT decision-makers expect long-term benefits from these efforts. Modernisation strategies focus on integrating on-premises and cloud infrastructures while addressing data security, managing large data volumes, reducing operational costs, and maintaining application integrity.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency in Hybrid Environments

Advertisment

The alliance will provide enterprises with solutions designed for hybrid cloud environments. The integration of BMC’s AMI mainframe software portfolio with Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform One and Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) aims to:

- Improve IT operations and data accessibility

- Reduce mainframe operational costs

- Enhance data security and management across hybrid cloud environments

The partnership enables organisations to optimise their IT infrastructure with scalable solutions tailored to evolving business and technology needs.

Advertisment

“By establishing this strategic partnership with BMC, we are addressing the evolving demands of hybrid cloud solutions and supporting our clients’ journey toward innovation,” said Greg Bucyk, vice president of strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara. “This collaboration enables organisations to maximise the value of their data, turning challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth and upgraded operational efficiency.”

Customer Benefits and Key Components of the BMC AMI Portfolio

Customer Benefits

Advertisment

Organisations adopting the integrated solutions from Hitachi Vantara and BMC Software can expect the following advantages:

- Cost Reduction: Optimising resource utilisation and reducing dependence on legacy systems, including Virtual Tape Libraries (VTL) and physical tape hardware, can lower IT expenses and simplify cost management in mainframe environments.

- Enhanced Security: Real-time threat detection and encryption capabilities help protect critical data from cyber threats, strengthening the security of mainframe infrastructure.

- Improved Automation: Automation tools streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and enable faster response times, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

- Data Monetisation: Modern open system tools enable organisations to transform and analyse mainframe data, generating insights that support business growth and decision-making.

- Increased Simplicity: Optimised IT infrastructure reduces complexity, minimises the challenges of managing multiple vendors, and enhances overall agility.

Key Components of the BMC AMI Portfolio

Advertisment

The collaboration integrates BMC’s AMI software portfolio with Hitachi Vantara’s storage solutions, offering the following capabilities:

- BMC AMI Cloud

- Integrates with Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) to reduce secondary storage costs and improve scalability.

- Enables transformation of mainframe data into an open systems format, facilitating data monetisation for AI/ML applications.

- BMC AMI Security

- Enhances security through real-time threat detection, a zero-trust security approach, and compliance-ready immutable backups.

- Strengthens data protection and minimises risks in mainframe environments.

Advertisment

- BMC AMI Ops

- Uses AI-driven automation and scheduling tools to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

- BMC AMI DevX

- Provides solutions for modernising mainframe application development, testing, and deployment using DevOps practices.

These integrated solutions enable enterprises to optimise mainframe operations, improve security, and leverage data-driven insights for business transformation.

Advertisment

“This partnership helps improve delivery of innovative, practical solutions that help organisations maximise their data,” said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager, Intelligent Z Optimisation and Transformation, BMC. “Hitachi Vantara and BMC’s alliance combines Hitachi Vantara’s leading data infrastructure with BMC AMI’s software expertise to unlock mainframe potential. In particular, we expect that it will accelerate our clients’ ability to secure and future-proof their mainframe environments in the hybrid cloud reality that they face.”

“Integrating mainframe data is essential for success in today’s hybrid cloud environments, yet many organisations face challenges like outdated applications and security concerns,” said Steve White, program vice president for IDC's worldwide channels and alliances research. “The partnership between Hitachi Vantara and BMC helps address these issues by offering efficient, low-risk solutions for modernisation. This collaboration enhances IT systems and allows organisations to tap into cloud benefits more quickly, supporting innovation and helping businesses maintain a competitive edge in a changing market.”

Read More:

India’s DPDP Act: Strengthening Data Protection and Compliance

Oracle Business Updates on OCI, Multicloud, Fusion Applications and AI

Empowering Business and Infrastructure with AI Solutions