Honeywell to Provide Building Automation Solutions to Exide Energy

Honeywell has been awarded a contract to supply building automation solutions to Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), a subsidiary of Exide Industries Ltd, India’s largest battery manufacturer. This collaboration supports Honeywell’s commitment to the Make in India initiative and aligns with its focus on key megatrends, including automation and energy transition.

Advertisment

Digital Solutions for Operational Efficiency

Honeywell will implement digital solutions at EESL’s new 80-acre lithium-ion gigafactory campus in Bengaluru to enhance operational efficiency. The deployment will focus on improving incident response times, reducing energy consumption, and increasing security. The integration will be powered by Honeywell’s Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) platform, which will provide centralized monitoring and control of building management systems across the campus.

Gigafactory Details



The lithium-ion gigafactory, set to be completed in 2025, will be Bengaluru’s first multi-gigawatt-hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility. It will produce batteries to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles globally.

Advertisment

Atul Pai, Vice President and General Manager, Building Automation, Honeywell India said, “By helping Exide Energy make their new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility more safe, secure and automated, we are supporting the efficient production of batteries that power the future of electric vehicles. Our integrated solutions not only help advance the safety and efficiency of Exide Energy’s gigafactory, but they also align with our goals of developing sustainable energy solutions and helping India build its self-reliance in critical industries including electric mobility.”



Dr. Mandar Deo, CEO of Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. said: “Honeywell's automation and safety solutions align with our vision to create the most technologically advanced and sustainable unit for manufacturing Li-ion cells. We are confident that Honeywell's expertise makes them an ideal partner to help us meet these requirements.”

Read More:

Advertisment

Channel Plays a Critical Role for AI-driven Cybersecurity Solutions