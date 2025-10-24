HONOR and BYD partner to drive AI-powered intelligent mobility ecosystem

HONOR, an AI device-based organisation, has announced a strategic partnership with BYD, the new-energy vehicle manufacturer, to co-develop next-generation AI-powered mobility experiences. The collaboration integrates HONOR’s vehicle connectivity solutions with BYD’s DiLink smart ecosystem, setting the stage for a new era of seamless, human-centric intelligent mobility.

Positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation, this partnership reflects a shared vision to create an interconnected ecosystem where devices, vehicles, and lifestyles work together in perfect harmony. The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by James Li, CEO of HONOR, and Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Group.

“Our partnership with BYD represents a comprehensive collaboration for the AI era, with smart mobility as our key strategic focus,” said James Li, CEO, HONOR.

“Together, we will advance joint technology development, co-create new experiences, and usher in a new paradigm of smart living.”

Three Strategic Pillars of Collaboration

The partnership will evolve through three key focus areas:

Core Technology and Features:

Joint innovation in cross-device ecosystem integration, AI agent collaboration, and high-precision Bluetooth-based car keys.

Channel Ecosystem and User Benefits:

Development of a unified ecosystem model combining HONOR’s connected vehicle capabilities with BYD’s intelligent platforms to maximise interoperability and enhance user experience.

Joint Communications and User Engagement:

Collaborative marketing, co-launches, and engagement initiatives to build awareness and drive adoption of intelligent mobility solutions.

HONOR and BYD’s Collaboration Since 2023

HONOR and BYD’s partnership began in 2023 with the launch of NFC-based smartphone car keys, enabling BYD owners to unlock and control their vehicles with HONOR devices. In 2024, this evolved to include in-vehicle fast charging capabilities.

In 2025, the partnership reached a new milestone as DENZA became the first brand to integrate HONOR Car Connect, expanding coverage across BYD’s portfolio and enabling seamless cross-device interaction and service continuity across ecosystems.

“Through integrating HONOR’s connectivity solutions with BYD’s intelligent ecosystem, we are co-creating experiences that elevate every journey,” said C.P. Khandelwal, CEO, PSAV Global (Official Partner for HONOR Smartphones). “This collaboration demonstrates how AI and innovation can shape the future of mobility.”

A Human-Centric Vision for the AI Mobility

The partnership emphasises user-centric design and AI-driven development, focusing on innovations such as digital car keys, smart connectivity, and safety-enhancing features. Both companies reaffirmed their commitment to developing technologies that enhance daily life, not just driving performance.

HONOR will showcase the outcomes of this collaboration at the 2025 HONOR Global Developers Conference and AI Device Ecosystem Conference on October 23, where it will unveil the HONOR AI Connect platform, highlighting its role in building scenario-based AI experiences.

Together, HONOR and BYD are driving a future where mobility is intelligent, interconnected, and human by design.

Advertisment

