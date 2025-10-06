How Writesonic’s GEO Platform is changing Indian businesse visibility in AI search

Writesonic has unveiled its Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) Platform in India, a move aimed at helping enterprises, startups, and agencies thrive in the fast-evolving world of AI-driven search.

Advertisment

The platform enables brands to identify the prompts or queries where they appear on AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity, monitor competitors’ AI visibility, and take actionable steps to strengthen their presence in AI-generated responses.

As AI assistants increasingly replace traditional search engines, the way customers discover brands has shifted dramatically.

AI search: the new discovery frontier

Samanyou Garg, Founder & CEO, Writesonic, explained, “If you’re not part of the AI answer, you’re not part of the deal.”

Advertisment

He highlighted that nearly 89 percent of B2B buyers now use AI platforms for research and vendor shortlisting, often without ever visiting company websites.

“For Indian businesses, this means the first impression, and often the only impression, is being made inside AI answers,” he said.

India’s fast-growing digital economy relies heavily on online visibility. For businesses, this transformation presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Those who fail to adapt risk being excluded from AI-driven customer journeys, while early adopters of GEO practices can gain an edge by being part of the AI answer from the start.

Advertisment

GEO: a roadmap for visibility in AI search

Writesonic’s GEO Platform doesn’t just analyse visibility, it provides a step-by-step guide to improvement.

Garg noted, “We don’t just tell you where you’re missing. We guide you on exactly what to fix – whether it’s refreshing an outdated page, creating a new comparison article, or getting your brand mentioned in trusted publications where competitors already appear.”

The platform focuses on actionable optimisation, ensuring brands not only understand their visibility gaps but also have the tools to close them.

Advertisment

What drives visibility in AI answers

According to Writesonic, AI systems favour structured and up-to-date content. Success depends on:

Structured content formats such as listicles, product comparisons, and reviews.

Regular updates to maintain accuracy in facts, pricing, and summaries.

Off-page authority through mentions in trusted sources like Wikipedia, Reddit, and industry media, which carry nearly three times more weight with AI systems than company websites.

Technical readiness , ensuring AI crawlers can access content by fixing blocked bots, broken links, or JavaScript-heavy pages.

Competitor citation analysis, identifying where rivals are mentioned in AI answers and taking steps to bridge those citation gaps.

Real-world results: from invisibility to influence

Early adopters of the GEO Platform have already reported significant results. Leads from AI discovery have grown from 2.5 percent to 11 percent within weeks. Moreover, AI-driven visitors convert three to eight times better than traditional web traffic.

Advertisment

Some brands have increased their AI visibility from zero to four percent in under 20 days, marking a clear shift in how digital performance is measured.

Empowering Indian businesses for the AI era

With the GEO Platform, Writesonic aims to empower Indian enterprises, startups, and agencies to turn invisibility into inclusion.

By adopting GEO practices, businesses can ensure their brands are visible, relevant, and trusted in the AI-powered discovery landscape.

Advertisment

As Garg summed up, “Success in AI search depends on creating and refreshing the right content, fixing technical barriers, and ensuring your brand appears in the trusted sources that AI relies on. Companies that act now will be the ones leading the market, while those that delay risk losing visibility altogether.”

Read More:

Taiwan Expo 2025: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion unveils smart innovations

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC

The Gemini Trifecta: what three AI flaws reveal about the future of security