Taiwan Expo 2025: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion unveils smart innovations

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion today hosted the Grand Product Launch Session at Taiwan Expo India 2025 under the theme “Unveiling the Smart Innovations.”

Advertisment

The session featured eight leading Taiwanese brands – Chimei Motor, Cypress, Proscend, Lorric, Ipevo, Kenda, MSI and Zyxel – bringing next-generation solutions for India’s priorities in ICT, smart healthcare and lifestyle, industrial automation, advanced gadgets and future mobility.

By introducing world-class technologies in AI-driven mobility, cloud-first networking, immersive collaboration and sustainable manufacturing, the launch highlighted Taiwan’s role as a global technology innovator and strategic partner in accelerating India’s digital transformation and Industry 4.0 adoption.

Taiwan Expo 2025 - Strengthening India–Taiwan ties

Each brand presented breakthrough innovations with live demonstrations. Speaking at the launch, Brian Lee, Executive Director, TAITRA, said, “The theme ‘Unveiling the Smart Innovation’ reflects how technology is reimagining industries, transforming lifestyles, and powering India’s digital growth story. With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies, Taiwan Excellence is proud to bring cutting-edge, market-ready solutions in ICT, smart living, mobility, and healthcare. The enthusiastic response we have received highlights the strength of India-Taiwan ties and our shared vision for a smarter tomorrow. This year, we are delighted to showcase eight breakthrough innovations from leading Taiwanese brands, strengthening our long-term commitment as India’s growth partner.”

Advertisment

Estela Chen, Director, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Economic Division, added,

“India and Taiwan share a common vision of open economies, resilient supply chains, and sustainable growth. As trusted partners, we are working together in areas like Digital India, Make in India, and Smart Cities. This event is more than a showcase, it reflects our growing collaboration and the commitment of Taiwanese enterprises to support India’s development journey with world-class, relevant innovations.”

Brian Lee also shared exclusively,

“So this year, more than 100 companies are coming to Delhi to participate in Taiwan Expo India 2025. And I'm responsible for two pavilions, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion and the Taiwan Select Pavilion. So covering ICT, industrial solutions and smart living and advanced gadgets for the products.

Advertisment

And I would like to say that Taiwan and India, our bilateral relations are growing much faster. And like last year in 2024, our bilateral trade volume increased more than 20% and reached more than 10 billion US dollars. And we see more people coming to India for cooperation.

I think Taiwan is a trustworthy and indispensable partner. And Taiwan companies manufacture from high-tech like chips to consumer goods. India also has very talented people with a huge market.

And I think we can cooperate. As our nations are facing high tariffs from the United States. But I think for Taiwan, we are solving this problem by diversifying our markets.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, we are also negotiating with the American government. Nevertheless, India has always been our target as a very good partner for future growth.

We also invite many Indian businessmen to our trade shows in Taiwan. And we see the potential, and we hope that our two nations' trade value and investment will grow significantly in the future.”

Innovation highlights

Chimei Motor : AI imaging-based ADAS platforms tailored for India’s AIS regulations. Includes front ADAS (IVA), digital mirrors (CMS), in-cabin monitoring (DMS/OMS) and advanced awareness systems powered by iCam and iBox.

Cypress : Pro AV solutions for wireless projection, synchronised video walls and telemedicine-ready platforms, enhancing enterprise, education and healthcare collaboration.

Proscend : 708EPI Long Reach PoE switch with 800m connectivity, surge protection and intelligent management. Backed by 5G/4G IIoT routers for secure industrial networking.

Lorric : Echo Sense Quick Clamp Ultrasonic Flow Meters with gel-free installation and instant compatibility across fluids for real-time, cost-effective flow measurement.

Ipevo : Plug-and-play visual communication devices. The VZ-R visualiser for training and the Totem 360 with QR-based translation for global hybrid meetings.

Kenda : High-performance cycling tyres – Valkyrie K1160X for road cycling, Booster K1227 for competitive XC and Double Black K1265 for all-condition trail performance.

MSI : TRUE GAMING systems and enterprise PCs are designed with sustainability through its Green Products and Green Living initiatives.

Zyxel: AI-powered Nebula networking platform with WiFi 7, Wireless Health and intent-based automation. Supported by ZyWALL USG FLEX H firewalls for secure business connectivity.

Advertisment

Building partnerships beyond technology

The session brought together over 40 attendees, including company representatives, industry associations, media and technology enthusiasts. The energetic exchange of ideas reinforced Taiwan Excellence’s role in supporting India’s evolving technology ecosystem.

Since establishing representative offices in 1995, India and Taiwan have steadily built cooperation across trade, technology and culture. Experts suggest that stronger Government-to-Government (G2G), Business-to-Business (B2B), Government-to-Business (G2B), Government-to-People (G2P) and People-to-People (P2P) linkages could further deepen this relationship.

Another highlight of the day was a record-breaking experiential activity under Taiwan Excellence’s Give Me Five campaign, adding an interactive dimension to the technology showcase. Indian actress Avneet Kaur was also invited as a special guest to the Taiwan Expo 2025.

Advertisment

Read More:

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC

How Judge India blending Cloud, AI and managed services for a digital future?