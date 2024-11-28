HP Announces Black Friday Offers on Laptops and Desktops

Sale Duration and Eligible Models

HP has announced Black Friday deals on its latest laptops and desktops, valid from November 27 to December 2, 2024. The sale includes discounts on HP's AI-powered laptops and popular models from the Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series. The offers are applicable to all HP laptop models priced above ₹79,999.

HP Cashback Offers for HDFC Card Users

Customers using HDFC credit or debit cards on EMI transactions can avail of two cashback options:

- ₹5,000 Cashback: For purchases of ₹79,999 or more, provided instantly on EMI transactions.

- ₹8,000 Cashback: For purchases of ₹99,999 or more, available instantly on EMI transactions.

Availability



The offers are accessible at HP World Stores and through HP's authorized offline sellers. Customers can avail of these discounts.

Product Lineup

HP’s sale covers a range of devices catering to various consumer needs:

- Gaming Portfolio: Includes models like HP Victus, HP OMEN 16 and 17, HP OMEN Transcend 14, and the HP OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop.

- Creators’ Portfolio: Features the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, HP OmniBook X, HP Pavilion Plus 14, HP Envy x360, and HP Spectre x360 laptops.

- Hybrid Work Devices: Comprises the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q and HP Dragonfly G4, designed for hybrid workspaces.

The limited-time sale provides consumers with options to upgrade their technology across different use cases, from gaming and creative work to professional environments.

