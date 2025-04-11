HP India Unveils HP Latex R530 Printer at Media Expo Mumbai 2025

HP India has introduced the HP Latex R530, a new addition to the HP Latex Series of large-format printers, during Media Expo Mumbai 2025. The 64-inch compact all-in-one printer is designed to support both rigid and flexible printing applications. Attendees can view the product at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, from April 10 to 12, 2025, in Hall No. 6, Booth K20.

The HP Latex Series has contributed to advancements in printing through the integration of evolving technologies and environmentally sustainable solutions. The HP Latex R530 continues this trajectory by offering a single device that enables efficient switching between rigid and flexible formats. This model aims to support diverse production requirements while maintaining consistency in output quality.

Vitesh Sharma, Country Head - India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka for Large Format Printing Business, HP said "The large-format printing industry in India is experiencing rapid growth, but small and medium print service providers (PSPs) often face significant challenges, including limited space, high investment costs, and complex workflows. These obstacles can make it difficult for them to scale and remain competitive. To address these challenges, we are proud to introduce the HP Latex R530. This all-in-one, compact printer is designed to simplify rigid and flexible printing, offering high-quality results without requiring substantial investments or complex setups. The HP Latex R530 enables PSPs to expand into new markets and grow sustainably. With this launch, we’re supporting businesses across India to stay ahead in a competitive market, and we look forward to showcasing it at the Media Expo to our customers”.

HP Showcases HP Latex R530 and PrintOS Production Hub at Media Expo Mumbai 2025

The HP Latex R530 features a compact design that supports efficient switching between rigid and flexible media, ensuring consistent output across a wide range of applications. Equipped with the HP High Control Belt System, the printer enables accurate direct-to-rigid printing, optimizing both print quality and production efficiency.

To enhance ease of use, the device includes an intuitive touchscreen interface that simplifies operation and supports streamlined workflow management. Automated functions such as printhead cleaning and ink recirculation contribute to reduced maintenance and increased uptime. The printer also operates on a single-phase power system, allowing for installation in environments with limited electrical capacity.

HP also introduced the HP PrintOS Production Hub, a centralized platform designed for real-time order tracking and remote production control. This solution enables print service providers (PSPs) to manage workflows efficiently, reduce errors, and enhance operational visibility.

Sustainability continues to be a key focus for HP. The Latex R530 offers direct-to-rigid printing to reduce material waste and supports water-based, odorless inks.

Live Demonstrations and Additional Showcases

Live demo sessions of the HP Latex R530 will be available at Media Expo Mumbai 2025. HP will also exhibit other solutions from its Latex portfolio, including the HP Latex 630, HP Latex 700W, and the HP PrintOS Production Hub.

