HP Launches AI-Powered EliteBook Series in India

HP has introduced its latest AI-powered commercial PC lineup in India, designed for businesses and professionals adapting to evolving work environments. The new models include:

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i (14-inch)

HP EliteBook X G1i (14-inch)

HP EliteBook X G1i Flip (14-inch)

These devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Additionally, HP has launched the EliteBook X G1a (14-inch) featuring AMD Ryzen processors and an HP-exclusive NPU, delivering up to 55 TOPS, setting a new standard in AI-driven performance.

Designed for Productivity, Collaboration, and Security

The latest HP EliteBooks are built to support mobile professionals with:

Lightweight designs for enhanced portability.

Long battery life for uninterrupted productivity.

High-performance computing for multitasking, content creation, and data analysis.

AI-Enhanced Features for an Optimized Experience

HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro: Enhance collaboration and personalization.

Integrated Microsoft Copilot key: Enables AI-powered assistance with a single prompt.

HP Wolf Security: Provides advanced protection against cyber threats, ensuring data security.

The next-generation HP EliteBook series combines AI-driven performance, security, and usability, addressing the growing demands of modern workplaces.

HP EliteBook Next-Gen AI PCs: Advanced Performance and AI-Driven Capabilities

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i (14-inch) Notebook

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i combines an ultrathin, lightweight design with AI-powered performance, optimizing productivity and collaboration.

Lightweight Build: Weighs 1.19 kg for portability.

AI Performance: Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 (Series 2) processors, delivering up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance for enhanced multitasking and content creation.

Enhanced Video Conferencing: Features the world’s first AI business notebook with a 9MP camera, dual microphones, and Poly Camera Pro for AI-driven video enhancements.

High-Quality Display and Interaction: Equipped with a 120 Hz 3K OLED display and the largest haptic trackpad in its category.

Sustainability-Focused: Uses 90% recycled magnesium in external covers, 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in keycaps, and 100% recyclable packaging.

HP EliteBook X G1i & HP EliteBook X Flip G1i (14-inch) Notebooks

Designed for AI-powered productivity, collaboration, and flexibility, these notebooks offer advanced security and sustainability features.

Performance & Efficiency: Equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors, delivering up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance for faster task execution.

Convertible Design (EliteBook X Flip G1i): Weighing 1.4 kg, this model adapts to multiple modes (laptop, tablet, and tent), supporting HP Rechargeable Active Pen for precise note-taking.

AI-Enhanced Workflow: HP Sure Sense AI boosts efficiency, Poly Camera Pro offers background adjustments and auto-framing, and four Poly Studio-tuned speakers ensure clear audio.

Advanced Security: Features HP Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) to protect against emerging cybersecurity threats, including quantum computing risks.

Sustainable Design: Constructed with over 70% recycled materials, reducing energy consumption.

HP EliteBook X G1a (14-inch) Notebook

Designed for high-performance AI computing, the HP EliteBook X G1a delivers exceptional processing power for professionals handling data-intensive tasks.

Powerful AI Processing: Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO and 9 PRO processors, achieving 55 TOPS of NPU performance for AI-driven workloads such as content creation and data analysis.

High-Speed Memory: Supports 64GB LPDDR5x RAM running at 8000 Mbps for seamless AI processing.

Optimized Collaboration: AI-enhanced webcam with adaptive dimming, Poly Studio audio tuning, and Poly Camera Pro for background adjustments and auto-framing.

Cooling & Performance: HP Smart Sense, 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP), and dual turbo high-density fans ensure fast and quiet operation.

Security & Battery: Includes HP Endpoint Security Controller, fast charging (50% in 30 minutes), and optional HP Device Life Extension for improved longevity.

HP’s next-generation AI-powered EliteBook series integrates advanced AI capabilities, security, and sustainability, addressing the evolving demands of modern business environments.

