HP to Showcase Indigo Digital Printing Solutions at Labelexpo 2024

HP India, in partnership with Technova Imaging Systems, will present its extensive range of HP Indigo presses and solutions for the labels and packaging industry at Labelexpo India 2024. Scheduled from November 14 to 17, 2024, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, this event will offer industry attendees the opportunity to explore HP Indigo’s advanced digital printing technologies at Hall 10, Booth E20.

Highlighting Innovations in Labels and Packaging

HP will highlight recent innovations in digital printing, focusing on how its solutions enhance speed, versatility, and market reach for converters. The showcase will cover a variety of expanding market segments, including in-mold labels, lamitubes, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, folding cartons, and security printing. With the industry’s most comprehensive lineup of label and packaging presses, HP Indigo enables converters and brands to achieve flexibility across a range of job lengths and specifications.

By selecting the most appropriate press for each project, converters can maximize efficiency, enhance sustainability, and optimize the total cost of ownership. HP aims to demonstrate how its digital printing solutions support converters in meeting evolving market demands while delivering high-quality, sustainable printing for the labels and packaging industry.

A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo and Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge HP Indigo technology at Labelexpo 2024, designed to empower Indian businesses. HP’s comprehensive range of digital presses has enabled HP Indigo users to achieve significant growth, establish new benchmarks, and exceed market standards in quality, efficiency, and scalability across various print segments. We at HP aim to shape a more innovative and sustainable future for the labels and packaging industry in India, and we look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can help businesses thrive in this evolving landscape.”

He added “At the HP booth, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the HP Digital Supermarket, an engaging display featuring a variety of applications printed for both Indian and global brands. This showcase will highlight how HP Indigo's digital technology supports converters and brands in on-demand printing, enabling them to respond swiftly to rapidly changing market demands and create new revenue streams”.

HP Highlights Indigo 6K Digital Press and New Workflow Solutions at Labelexpo India 2024

Showcasing Innovation in Digital Printing for Labels and Packaging

HP will present its HP Indigo 6K Digital Press, a versatile solution within its Indigo portfolio, at Labelexpo India 2024. Known for its flexibility, the HP Indigo 6K leverages HP Indigo’s LEP (Liquid Electrophotography) technology to meet a wide array of needs in the labels and packaging market. This model combines high-quality digital printing with operational versatility, boosting productivity and supporting diverse printing applications.

In addition, HP will feature a virtual demonstration of the HP Indigo V12, an advanced high-speed digital printing solution designed specifically for pressure-sensitive label printing. Operating at print speeds of up to 120 meters per minute, the HP Indigo V12 addresses the increasing demand for rapid, high-quality production, enabling converters to enhance efficiency in large-scale label printing. HP’s digital press portfolio, including the Indigo V12, Indigo 6K, and Indigo 200K, uses LEP and LEPX technologies to offer digital print capabilities for virtually any label application.

Enhanced Workflow and Automation Solutions

HP will also showcase new automation and workflow solutions designed to support end-to-end production. With the PrintOS software suite and Intelligent Automation, HP emphasizes complete automation for enhanced productivity, integration, and efficiency. Tools within PrintOS, such as Spot Master, enable converters to quickly achieve precise spot colours, reducing waste and labour expenses. Additional solutions, including HP SmartStream, HP HoloLens, and Web2Print/Pack, will be highlighted to demonstrate the impact of digital technology on streamlined workflows and optimized production.

HP’s booth will further feature sustainable printing solutions, including XR Services, Security and Brand Protection, and CO₂ reduction technologies. These innovations focus on ensuring product integrity while reducing environmental impact, aligning with HP’s commitment to sustainability in digital printing.

