HPE Launches Instant On Secure Gateway: Cloud Managed Security for SMBs

In a strategic move to boost cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway—a cloud-managed security solution that brings enterprise-grade protection to resource-constrained IT teams.

Launched at HPE’s Customer Innovation Centre in Singapore, the new gateway is designed to address the growing cybersecurity challenges faced by SMBs, which are increasingly targeted by sophisticated attacks but often lack dedicated security personnel.

HPE Bridging the Security Gap for SMBs

Amol Mitra, VP and GM of Worldwide SMB at HPE Aruba Networking emphasised the need for accessible security solutions:

“SMBs are innovating rapidly, but many lack the IT resources to defend against modern cyber threats. The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is purpose-built to close that gap—delivering intelligent, automated protection without the complexity or cost of traditional enterprise solutions.”

The Instant On Secure Gateway integrates multiple security functions into a single, easy-to-manage platform, including:

- Next-generation firewall (NGFW) protection

- Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDS/IPS)

- VPN support for secure remote access

- WAN high availability for uninterrupted connectivity

Managed via a cloud-based dashboard, the solution eliminates the need for specialised IT expertise, making advanced security accessible to businesses with limited technical staff.

HPE is launching two hardware variants to suit different business requirements:

1. SG1004 – A 1-gigabit, 4-port wired gateway for foundational security.

2. SG2505P – A higher-performance 5-port model with multi-gig support and Class 4 PoE (64W power budget), ideal for businesses needing power access points and IoT devices.

These gateways are designed for diverse environments, including retail stores, co-working spaces, startups, and distributed offices.

Unlike traditional security appliances or fragmented cloud tools, the Instant On Secure Gateway is built for:

Seamless deployment – Plug-and-play setup with minimal configuration.

Automated threat detection – Continuously updated threat intelligence.

Regulatory compliance – Built-in logging, auditing, and compliance tools.

Cost efficiency – Subscription-based pricing with no hidden licensing fees.

Mark Ablett, VP of HPE Aruba Networking for Asia Pacific and Japan, highlighted the regional significance: “SMBs in APJ are key drivers of economic growth, but security often hinders their digital transformation. This solution delivers advanced protection in an affordable, manageable format.”

The Rising Threat to SMBs

Cyberattacks against SMBs—including ransomware, phishing, and data breaches—are escalating, with attackers now targeting mid-market businesses as aggressively as large enterprises. Many SMBs still rely on outdated firewalls or consumer-grade routers, leaving them vulnerable.

Rajinikanth Urs Mc, APJ SMB Sales Director at HPE Aruba Networking, explained the solution’s value:

“You shouldn’t need a full-time security team to stay protected. With the Instant On Secure Gateway, you don’t.”

Availability & Next Steps

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is now available through HPE’s channel partners, with flexible subscription options to fit SMB budgets.

