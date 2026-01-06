HyperX OMEN gaming products mark brand consolidation

HP Inc. has announced a consolidation of its gaming portfolio, bringing OMEN and HyperX together under a single master brand. The move positions HyperX as an end-to-end gaming platform spanning PCs, displays, peripherals and software, reflecting a broader effort to deliver a more unified gaming experience.

The introduction of HyperX OMEN gaming products marks a structural change rather than a simple product refresh. By aligning its hardware and software assets under one identity, HP aims to address growing demand for consistency across performance, design and personalisation.

From parallel brands to a single gaming ecosystem

Until now, OMEN and HyperX operated as complementary but distinct gaming brands. OMEN focused largely on gaming PCs and displays, while HyperX built its presence around peripherals and accessories. The consolidation brings these elements together, allowing the company to present a single portfolio to gamers.

According to Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc., the decision reflects the need for seamless integration across devices and tools used by gamers.

She said the combined brand is intended to align systems, accessories and software more closely with how players actually use them, from gameplay to creative workflows.

HyperX OMEN MAX 16 anchors the new lineup

The HyperX OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop serves as the flagship system in the new portfolio. Designed around high-performance requirements, the device delivers up to 300W of total platform power, representing a step up from the previous generation.

The laptop supports new Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors, next-generation AMD Ryzen AI processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs. Internal cooling has been redesigned through an updated OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro system, adding a third fan and automated fan cleaning to maintain sustained performance.

Input responsiveness is addressed through a high-polling rate keyboard designed to deliver faster response times than earlier OMEN systems. Display options include a 16-inch OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution.

The system also integrates OMEN AI, which automates performance tuning for individual games by adjusting operating system, hardware and in-game settings through a single action.

Display strategy expands with OLED focus

The HyperX OMEN OLED 34 extends the brand’s display portfolio, targeting both gamers and creators. Built on V-stripe QD-OLED panel technology, the monitor offers a 21:9 WQHD resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time.

Additional features include professional-grade colour accuracy through HyperX ProLuma, USB-C power delivery and a built-in KVM switch to support multi-device workflows. The display also incorporates protection features designed to reduce burn-in risk, supported by a three-year limited warranty.

Customisation is addressed through modular design elements such as a 3D-printable headphone hook, reinforcing the broader emphasis on personalisation across HyperX OMEN gaming products.

Controllers and peripherals complete the portfolio

The lineup also includes the HyperX Clutch Tachi, the company’s first Xbox-licensed arcade controller. The leverless controller uses magnetic switches with TMR sensors to prioritise precision and low-latency input.

Users can customise button mapping, actuation and trigger behaviour through NGENUITY software. The controller is also designed to support aftermarket modifications, including 3D-printed components and custom artwork.

A platform-led approach to gaming hardware

The consolidation of OMEN and HyperX into a single brand reflects a shift towards platform-led gaming hardware, where systems, peripherals and software are developed as part of a cohesive whole.

Rather than positioning individual devices in isolation, the HyperX OMEN gaming products strategy places emphasis on interoperability, long-term optimisation and consistent user experience across hardware categories.

For HP, the move signals an intent to compete not just on specifications, but on how gaming products work together over time.