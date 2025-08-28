IBM and AMD team up to advance quantum-centric supercomputing

IBM and AMD have announced a partnership to develop next-generation computing architectures that combine quantum computing with high-performance computing (HPC), a model they describe as quantum-centric supercomputing.

Advertisment

The collaboration aims to create scalable, open-source platforms that merge IBM’s progress in quantum computers and software with AMD’s leadership in HPC and AI accelerators. Together, the companies believe they can unlock new ways to address problems that remain out of reach for classical computing.

IBM and AMD partnership promises quantum and HPC convergence

Quantum computing operates on qubits, which follow the laws of quantum mechanics and can represent far richer states than classical bits. This allows for a computational space capable of simulating molecular interactions, optimising complex systems, and advancing discovery in materials science, logistics, and drug development.

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO, IBM, said:

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way. By exploring how IBM’s quantum systems and AMD’s advanced high-performance compute technologies can work together, we will build a hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

Advertisment

Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD, emphasised the critical role of HPC:

“High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world’s most important challenges. As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation.”

Hybrid approach to computing

In a quantum-centric supercomputing architecture, quantum processors work alongside CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and AI systems. Each element tackles the component of a problem that best suits its paradigm. For example, future workflows could see quantum machines simulating molecules, while HPC infrastructure handles large-scale data analysis.

The two companies are exploring how AMD CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs can be integrated with IBM quantum systems to accelerate emerging algorithms and support error correction, an essential step towards IBM’s goal of delivering fault-tolerant quantum computers later this decade.

Demonstrations and open-source collaboration

Advertisment

An initial demonstration of hybrid quantum-classical workflows, combining IBM quantum computers with AMD technologies, is planned for later this year. The companies will also explore how open-source ecosystems such as Qiskit could enable broader adoption of quantum-centric computing.

IBM has already piloted hybrid models, including linking its modular IBM Quantum System Two with Fugaku, one of the world’s fastest supercomputers, through a partnership with RIKEN in Japan. It has also worked with organisations such as the Cleveland Clinic, the Basque Government, and Lockheed Martin to demonstrate the potential of combining quantum and classical resources.

AMD brings significant HPC expertise to the partnership, with its CPUs and GPUs powering Frontier at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The first exascale supercomputer is El Capitan at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Both systems rank among the world’s fastest, according to the TOP500 list.

Advertisment

Beyond HPC, AMD’s processors and accelerators also underpin enterprise AI workloads, extending the company’s reach into generative AI solutions for global organisations.

With this partnership, IBM and AMD are positioning themselves at the forefront of hybrid architectures that could define the future of computing.

Read More:

OpenText Partner Led Cybersecurity Strategy for Indian SMBs

Building data driven integration for an AI first world - Hoonartek

Backup as a Service in India rises as DPDPA reshapes data protection

Backup as a Service: Decoding India’s opportunity and reality