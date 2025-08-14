IBM opens client experience centre in Mumbai for AI, cloud and quantum adoption

IBM has inaugurated its new India Client Experience Centre in Mumbai, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at helping Indian enterprises leverage emerging technologies such as AI, hybrid cloud and quantum computing. The launch was marked by the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Maharashtra to explore opportunities for advancing the state’s quantum initiatives.

The LOI outlines potential collaboration areas, including providing expertise to support the state’s quantum policy framework and conducting workshops to develop skills for building a robust quantum ecosystem.

Inauguration and vision for technology-led growth

The opening ceremony was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific; Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India & South Asia; and Dr. Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India & CTO, IBM India & South Asia.

“With AI, quantum computing and semiconductors, we are building a Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat,” said Devendra Fadnavis. “Through our collaboration with IBM, we will harness quantum innovation to transform lives, while building a skilled talent pool to make its benefits accessible to every citizen of the state.”

Hans Dekkers noted, “IBM India Client Experience Centre reinforces our commitment to advancing India’s journey in AI, hybrid cloud and quantum computing. Our interest in helping Maharashtra build its own vibrant quantum ecosystem exemplifies our approach.”

Sandip Patel added, “IBM welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Government of Maharashtra on advancing quantum computing skills in the state, in alignment with the National Quantum Mission and the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

A hub for co-creation and immersive learning

Located in IBM India’s new Mumbai offices, the Client Experience Centre will serve as a collaborative hub where IBM experts, clients and partners can co-create solutions tailored to India’s business landscape. Visitors will have access to immersive demonstrations across IBM’s portfolio, including the watsonx AI platform, data and automation, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and consulting-led transformation services.

By combining advanced technology showcases with skills development initiatives, IBM aims to support both enterprise innovation and government-led technology adoption, contributing to India’s growing leadership in next-generation computing.

