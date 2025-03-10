IceWarp Recognized Women Tech Leaders on International Women’s Day 2025

IceWarp, a provider of email communication and collaboration solutions, marked International Women’s Day 2025 by embracing the theme “Accelerate Action.” The company reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equity and fostering an inclusive environment that empowers women in the technology sector.

Honoring Women in Technology

As part of its initiative, IceWarp engaged with women tech leaders, recognizing their contributions to the industry. To acknowledge their dedication and leadership, the company felicitated these professionals with a token of appreciation. This initiative aligns with IceWarp’s vision of challenging gender stereotypes, addressing biases, promoting diversity, and supporting women in technology.

#IceWarpAccelerateAction Campaign

The honored leaders participated in IceWarp’s #IceWarpAccelerateAction campaign, where they shared insights and experiences from the technology industry. Through this initiative, they highlighted the importance of gender equity, female leadership, and innovations. Their messages and experiences were featured across IceWarp’s social media platforms in the days leading up to International Women’s Day 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Anita Kukreja, Head - Strategic Alliances & Brand, IceWarp India, stated, “At IceWarp, we are committed to celebrating and empowering women in technology. This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ resonates deeply with our mission to drive meaningful change in the industry. By providing a platform for women leaders to share their perspectives and encourage future generations, we are not only fostering an inclusive workplace but also shaping a more equitable and progressive tech ecosystem. Through our #IceWarpAccelerateAction campaign, we aim to continue championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the years to come.”

The chiefs felicitated during the #IcewarpAccelerateAction campaign initiated by IceWarp are Pradyna Umaji Manwar – Sutherland, Abha Jaiswal – Powerweave, Shweta Shrivastava – Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals, Neeti Wahi – Indus Towers, Viloo Williams – Grant Medical Foundation, Ruby Hall Clinic, Binita Prasad – Grindwell Norton, Pooja Chatrath – Oncquest Laboratories, Jyothirlatha B - Godrej Capital, Komal Vora – Equifax Credit Information Services, Mehjabeen Taj Aalam - Raychem RPG (P) Ltd, Shobana Lele – The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, Dr. Meetali Sharma – SDG Corporation, Sarbani Bhatia – Dainik Jagran, Saloni Vijay – Vodafone Group.

