International Women’s Day 2025: Advancing Women's Leadership in Tech

Every year on the 8th of March, International Women's Day is celebrated. For this year's Women's Day celebration, the "Accelerate Action" theme is announced. As researchers have indicated that it will take another century to fully infuse gender equality.
In the technology domain, women are continuously shining and making their mark. There are various startups which are founded by women entrepreneurs, as well as big MNCs that have women leaders in the top management. The IT workforce has a significant increase in the numbers when it comes to women's participation. STEM ecosystem is also growing rapidly and veterans who have started early in this field are mentoring the new generation of women to join the workforce as well as lead the way.
According to the India Science, Technology and Innovation Portal over the last 20 years, there is a significant rise in the number of women working in the technology and innovation space.
In the IT B2B domain, especially talking about the channel partner ecosystem, earlier it was more of a dominated section but with changing times, women are also exploring this area and have emerged as a significant part of the channel ecosystem.
Women Leaders in IT Domain Voiced Opinion on International Women's Day
“This International Women’s Day, as we embrace the theme ‘Accelerate Action,’ we must move beyond conversations to tangible change that drives true inclusivity in technology. True innovation flourishes when diverse perspectives come together. Bridging the gender gap in STEM is crucial for innovation and economic growth, as women currently make up only 28.2% of the global IT workforce and 22% of AI professionals. In India, women only make up less than one-fifth of overall workforce. This stark disparity reflects not just a loss of talent but a missed opportunity for industry-wide transformation. The gender gap in technology isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s a challenge that impacts progress, economic growth, and the future of innovation. Bridging this gap requires deliberate action: fostering inclusive workplaces, ensuring equitable leadership opportunities, and embracing flexibility as a norm, not an exception.
At AceCloud, we believe technology should be a force for empowerment—both for individuals and businesses. We are committed to fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem where women have the support, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive in technology. Our approach prioritizes skill-building, leadership development, and an organizational culture that values work-life balance. Because when women succeed in tech, businesses don’t just grow—they innovate, disrupt, and lead.”
Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, Co-Founder & Executive Director, AceCloud
Conclusion
With the current theme of Accelerate Action, India, and specifically the technology domain, is rigorously working towards the inclusion of women in the workforce and top positions. Companies have recognized the need to support and mentor those who are entering and also providing equal opportunities for them. There are ample examples of women who have started young, and are now achieved heights in the technology sector. Yet, we still have a lot to do, so that women's growth can be accelerated and sensitize the organizations promoting gender inclusivity.
