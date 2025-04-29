The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the industry body representing the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector in India, has announced the formation of its new Executive Council and the appointment of Ruchir Dixit as Chairperson for the FY2025-26 term. The announcement was made at the IESA Annual Members Meeting, held at Taj West End, Bengalore, with attendance from over 200 members and dignitaries.

Ruchir Dixit brings over 30 years of global leadership experience in the semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) sectors. He currently holds the position of Vice President and Country Manager at Siemens EDA India. His appointment comes at a time when India is advancing its initiatives in semiconductor and electronics design-led manufacturing.

Prior to this role, Dixit served as Vice Chairman of IESA, contributing significantly to the growth and development of the association. His professional background includes senior leadership roles at Mentor Graphics, with expertise in product engineering, strategic alliances, and technology innovation. Dixit is an alumnus of Wayne State University, Michigan, and the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Speaking on his appointment as the newly appointed Chairperson of IESA, Ruchir Dixit said:

"India is at a crucial juncture today. There is an opportunity to become a global powerhouse in the global ecosystem of Electronics and Semiconductors. The responsibility given to me by the IESA members to lead the industry body is a great privilege for me. IESA represents the entire ecosystem and has always been at the forefront of the sector in fostering innovation, policy, and collaboration. IESA will work with all the stakeholders – Member companies, Government of India & various State Governments and its partners to drive and accelerate the three goals – Make India: A Product Nation, Make a Production Nation and Make India the Skills Nation – for India and for the world.”

Welcoming Dixit, Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ruchir Dixit as the Chairperson of IESA, along with the new Executive Council. As we continue to establish India as a global leader in the semiconductor industry, his extensive industry experience will be crucial in guiding our efforts. The association is today seen as the predominant voice of the industry and plays a crucial role in India’s ESDM ecosystem. We look forward to the Executive Council’s leadership and contributions in advancing IESA’s efforts towards growth and innovation in the sector."​

Six new leaders were elected to the Executive Council, including Akshay Aggarwal, Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTech; Dr. Hemang Shah, Sr. Director Government Affairs, Applied Materials; Pradeep Kumar Vajram, Managing Partner 7Rays; Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes SemiCon; Sundeep Gupta, MD India & VP Central R&D, Alphawave Semi, and Vivek Tyagi, MD of Sales, Analog Devices. Continuing EC members from last year are : Navin Bishnoi ( Elected as Vice Chairperson), Rajeev Khushu, Sanjeev Keskar (Elected as Treasurer), Dr. Veerappan VV (Advisor) and Ashok Chandak (President).

IESA Acknowledges Outgoing Chairperson and Highlights Industry Engagement

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has expressed its appreciation to Dr. V Veerappan, the former Chairperson, for his leadership and contributions during his term. Dr. Veerappan will continue to support the association as an advisor to the Executive Council, contributing to the advancement of ongoing initiatives.

Industry and Government Participation

The IESA Annual Members Meeting was attended by several industry leaders and government officials. S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, served as the Chief Guest and delivered a keynote address on India’s semiconductor roadmap, emphasizing the role of innovation and policy collaboration.

Guests of Honor included Ajit Manocha, CEO and President, SEMI; Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency; S.K. Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hosakote; and Prof. Rao Tummala, Advisor, ISM and Professor Emeritus, Georgia Institute of Technology, USA. Each speaker provided insights on the development and future direction of India’s ESDM ecosystem.

With the announcement of new leadership, IESA reaffirmed its focus on strengthening industry partnerships, advancing talent development, and fostering innovation to support the growth of India’s semiconductor and electronics sectors.

