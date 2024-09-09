IESA Inaugurates New Office in Bengaluru

The India Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA) inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru, with Karnataka’s Minister of IT & BT, Priyank Kharge, and Dr. Sunita Verma, Group Scientist from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), presiding over the event. Senior industry leaders, IESA Executive Board members, CDAC officials, and IESA staff were also present.

The inauguration included a Puja and Havan ceremony, followed by two significant events: a roundtable discussion with industry CxOs and a session focused on the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, attended by over 40 startups.

Government and Industry Insights

During the event, Priyank Kharge emphasized the need for collaboration between the government, industry, and academia to strengthen Karnataka and India’s leadership in the electronics and semiconductor sector. He also stressed the importance of building a skilled workforce to meet global demands. Dr. Sunita Verma highlighted MeitY’s commitment to fostering innovation through initiatives like the DLI scheme and research and development investments. Both officials, along with industry leaders, discussed the importance of enhancing productivity, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities to establish India as a global semiconductor hub.

IESA Leadership Remarks

Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairman of IESA, highlighted the recent progress in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, including the approval of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for key industry players such as Tata, Micron, Renesas, and Kaynes. He mentioned similar approvals across various states for companies like Foxconn in Karnataka and RRP Electronics in Maharashtra, reflecting IESA’s ongoing efforts to advance India’s position in electronics and semiconductors.



Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, emphasized the importance of greater value addition in the electronics and semiconductor sectors for driving economic growth, innovation, and employment. He also highlighted the significance of the CxO roundtable and startup discussions with MeitY and C-DAC as key steps towards accelerating design-led manufacturing in India, to achieve $500 billion in electronics production by 2030.

Startup Session and DLI Scheme Discussions

Following the inauguration, IESA, in collaboration with MeitY and C-DAC, hosted an interactive session with over 40 startups to explore the potential of the DLI scheme. The session aimed to encourage greater industry participation in creating value-added electronics products in India. Discussions focused on challenges faced by startups, such as access to design infrastructure, EDA tools, post-silicon validation, and fabrication services. Participants also discussed the need for a domestic value-chain aggregator for fabrication services and a marketplace for leveraging indigenous IP solutions.

An on-the-spot survey revealed that nine startups expressed interest in applying for the DLI scheme, demonstrating its potential to drive innovation in India.

IESA’s continued efforts to host impactful events and foster collaboration aim to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing and technology development sectors, with a focus on innovation, startup empowerment, and advancing the DLI scheme.

