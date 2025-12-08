IFSEC India 2025 prepares for India’s next tech phase

Informa Markets in India will host the 18th edition of IFSEC India 2025, positioned as South Asia’s largest commercial security expo and conference. The event is scheduled for 11–13 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the theme “Shaping Nations, Securing Futures”, highlighting its focus on preparedness and the adoption of next-generation security technologies across critical infrastructure, corporate environments and public spaces.

Expanding market signals a strong opportunity

India’s electronic security market is projected as a Rs 1 lakh crore opportunity, growing at 14–18% annually. The expansion is driven by rapid urbanisation, digital transformation and rising security awareness across sectors.

IFSEC India, already established as a key platform for industry collaboration, aims to support participants in navigating this growth through market intelligence, high-value networking and strategic buyer-supplier engagement.

The 2025 edition will feature 150+ exhibitors, 350+ brands and more than 16,000 visitors, marking a rise from the previous edition’s 14,000 visitors and 116 exhibitors. Organisers expect the wider participation to reflect both the industry’s increasing requirements and continued confidence in the exhibition.

Global and domestic participation strengthens the ecosystem

The exhibitor list includes domestic players such as Aditya Infotech (CP Plus), Prama India, Warner Electronics (Trueview), Sparsh, Tenda and Augentix. International participants include IMQ, Taiwan Z Max, JRK Vision, Algatec and Fibre Ranger.

This mix brings coverage across the commercial security spectrum, from entry-level systems to advanced enterprise installations, catering to diverse operational needs.

Over the years, the event has enabled high-value dealmaking and business partnerships. It has become a hub for networking and market insights, helping stakeholders address demand shifts and capability gaps.

Technologies shaping the next growth wave

The exhibition will spotlight advances in AI-driven video analytics, deep learning systems, drones and UAVs, perimeter protection solutions, cybersecurity frameworks, IoT-enabled surveillance, and industrial automation.

A strong focus will also fall on indigenous manufacturing aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

AI, IoT, Cloud computing and ML are highlighted as potentially disruptive forces that are transforming security workflows. Deep learning capabilities for face recognition, behavioural analysis and image classification continue to enhance surveillance and real-time intelligence extraction. These systems support vehicle detection, crowd management and predictive threat assessment, improving situational awareness across sectors.

The conference will also examine developments around quality standards, including discussions on STQC requirements. Stakeholders view certification as a mechanism to strengthen product quality and trust, supporting India’s ambition to become a manufacturing hub for security solutions.

IFSEC India 2025: Exhibition zones and hands-on demonstrations

The 18th edition will include a specialised AI and analytics pavilion, drone technology zone, cybersecurity hub and an indigenous manufacturing showcase.

Visitors will have access to virtual reality security simulations, live hacking demonstrations, drone flights and analytics-driven surveillance use cases. The IFSEC Awards will take place on Day 1, recognising innovation and notable contributions across the ecosystem.

Industry dialogue and knowledge-sharing

The conference will host 50+ speakers and 150+ delegates, with participation from public and private organisations such as CPWD, DMRC, Bharat Electronics, The Oberoi Group, MMTC-PAMP, BCG, Accenture, Fortis Healthcare, Aditya Birla Group and Meta.

Discussions will cover AI-security convergence, corporate security in the digital environment, smart organisation technologies, critical infrastructure protection, cyber threat preparedness, workforce development, indigenous manufacturing opportunities and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Workshops will address implementation strategies, case studies, ROI assessments and threat landscape reviews. Panels will bring together security leaders, technologists and policy experts.

Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s electronic security and surveillance industry is entering one of its most defining phases, with the market already valued at USD 12.1 billion and projected to grow at 14–18% annually over the next five years. This rapid expansion is being driven by urban infrastructure growth, digital transformation and the rising need for intelligent, automated solutions across sectors. In this context, the 18th edition of IFSEC India is designed to serve as a unifying force for the entire ecosystem. It brings together global innovators, domestic manufacturers, decision-makers, security leaders and policymakers to exchange practical insights, address capability gaps and co-create the next chapter of India’s security roadmap. More than just a showcase, IFSEC India 2025 aims to empower organisations with real-world solutions, foster trust-driven collaborations and inspire a more resilient, future-ready security environment for the nation.”

Partnerships strengthen industry mobilisation

The expo is supported by multiple industry associations, including APSA, ASIS International (New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad Chapters), CAPSI, ESAI, OSAC (New Delhi Chapter), IISSM, GACS, AKESSIA, AESA, TAI and Mitkat Advisory. These bodies contribute to strengthening India’s security architecture and expanding the reach of industry best practices.

Business development and networking opportunities

Structured networking sessions, buyer-seller meetings, technology matchmaking programmes and startup pitch sessions aim to support business outcomes. The forum is designed to help participants explore new solutions, evaluate technologies, build partnerships and identify expansion opportunities across the domestic and international security landscape.

The three-day event will conclude with the IFSEC Awards ceremony, underscoring its role as an influential security platform in South Asia.

