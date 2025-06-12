IIIT-Delhi Startup Chartr Completes Technology Transfer

Chartr, a startup incubated at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), has completed a full technology transfer of its research-backed innovations—an uncommon achievement within the Indian higher education and research ecosystem. The company has formalised all licensing agreements with IIIT-Delhi, translating academic research into commercial applications.

Chartr was founded by Dr. Pravesh Biyani, a faculty member at IIIT-Delhi. The company builds on over seven years of academic research in the domains of urban mobility and optimisation of public systems.

The research originally conceptualised within the academic setting has now evolved into a set of products designed for real-world implementation. These solutions are currently being used by government agencies and institutional partners, illustrating a successful case of technology translation with measurable societal impact.

Technology Commercialisation in Higher Education

Chartr's achievement stands out in the Indian academic landscape, where few research projects progress beyond the proof-of-concept or prototype stages. By completing the licensing and commercialisation process, the startup sets a precedent for collaboration between academia and industry, highlighting the role of research-driven entrepreneurship in addressing public sector challenges.

“This moment is deeply personal and professional for me,” said Dr. Pravesh Biyani. “Translating academic research into functioning products, navigating the challenges of deployment, and building a startup that survives the early hurdles — all while maintaining integrity to licensing norms — is rare. I’m proud that we could do it, and even prouder that we could do it here, at IIIT-Delhi. The policies and people here enabled me to focus on solving real problems, not paperwork.”

He added, “This milestone is not just about a transaction — it represents years of perseverance, team effort, and an institutional culture that supports innovation. We are now entering a far tougher phase — of proving product sustainability and revenue strength — but having reached here gives us the confidence to climb higher.”

Chartr Leverages IIIT-Delhi Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Public Mobility Solutions

Chartr’s progress reflects the role of IIIT-Delhi’s institutional framework in supporting innovation and research-led entrepreneurship. Focused on public mobility systems, the startup provides real-time transit tracking, decision-support analytics, and platforms for citizen engagement. These solutions are currently operational in several Indian cities, enabling municipal authorities to optimise bus fleet operations, reduce passenger wait times, and enhance service reliability.

By translating academic insights into operational systems, Chartr demonstrates how research-driven models can address urban mobility challenges. The initiative contributes to improving the transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency of public transport systems.

Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, stated, “This is a proud moment for us. Chartr’s journey exemplifies how academic research when supported by forward-looking institutional policies, can make a tangible impact. It sets a precedent and shows that Indian academic institutions can be fertile ground for world-class innovation.”

As Chartr moves into its next phase — scaling operations, ensuring recurring revenue, and deepening customer relationships — the story serves as an inspiring model for future faculty-led startups and a powerful validation of IIIT-Delhi’s commitment to nurturing innovation with purpose.

