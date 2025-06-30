In a major step towards building India’s future in quantum technologies, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to launch the Amaravati Quantum Valley Centre on 1 January 2026. A curtain-raiser to the National Quantum Workshop, organised in Amaravati, was held in Vijayawada under the chairmanship of IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar.

The programme brought together top experts from IBM, TCS, LTIMindtree and the State government to discuss how quantum computing could shape critical sectors including healthcare, finance, logistics, education, cybersecurity and scientific research.

India’s quantum future begins in Amaravati with a two-phase mission

Pradyumna, Secretary to the Chief Minister, noted, “Quantum computing is a fast, accurate and revolutionary technology already being adopted globally. From banking and defence to healthcare and education, quantum technology is entering lives faster than expected.”

He also announced that the government will establish the Quantum Valley Centre in Amaravati by January 2026, with a commitment to the National Quantum Mission.

Adding perspective to the State’s ambitions, M Veera Swamy, President, TCCDA said, “I had the pleasure of hosting global tech and industry leaders for a heartfelt exchange of ideas ahead of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Workshop over dinner today. We welcome all the visionaries to join Andhra Pradesh is leading India’s quantum revolution through innovative collaboration.”

A two-phase roadmap

The mission will unfold in two phases:

Phase 1 (2025–2027): Focus on infrastructure development, education, and pilot programs.

Phase 2 (2027–2030): Push towards commercialisation and exports.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park, to be launched in Amaravati, is expected to create employment opportunities, support startups, and help equip the youth with quantum skills.

Prof Anil Prabhakar, Member of the National Quantum Mission and Advisor to TCS, said quantum technologies are already delivering real-time solutions in drug discovery, EV battery design, route optimisation and cybersecurity.

“The 1000-qubit computer is already outdated. With the Quantum Valley, Amaravati will become a beacon for research, education and industrial collaboration,” he noted.

Dr Amit Singhe, Director, IBM India, shared that IBM is developing a quantum system called Starling and will install logical qubit computers in Amaravati.

“The Amaravati Quantum Tech Park is a key national development,” he said.

Vijaya Rao, Lead, LTIMindtree, highlighted that quantum artificial intelligence is being explored across use cases in supply chains, robotics and climate risk analysis.

“Our partnership with IBM and TCS in Amaravati Quantum Valley will support both enterprise and academia,” she added.

Concluding the session, IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar reiterated that Amaravati Quantum Valley will be India’s first, extending support to institutions and industries nationwide.

Leadership with a vision

The initiative is being shaped under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, described as “a visionary par excellence” by M Veera Swamy. “Let us all hope that he turns Amaravati into a global hub for IT infrastructure,” he added.

With designs inspired by the UK’s Norman Foster and strategic partnerships already in place, Amaravati is positioning itself as the centrepiece of India’s quantum ambitions.

