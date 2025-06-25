IPC rebrands as Global Electronics Association to unify the industry’s voice

In a strategic rebranding move that reflects the modern scope of electronics manufacturing, IPC has officially become the Global Electronics Association (GEA). With the tagline “Better electronics for a better world,” the new identity acknowledges a rapidly evolving landscape where electronics are no longer just circuit boards—they are core to emerging technologies like AI, autonomous vehicles, and next-gen communications.

Tom Edman, GEA board chair and CEO of TTM Technologies, captured the significance of the transition:

“The Board's support and approval of this transformation shows our collective recognition that the electronics industry has fundamentally changed… As we chart our path forward with our new name, we will continue and elevate our efforts to build partnerships between governments and industries, foster new investment, drive innovation across the industry, and minimize disruptions in the electronics supply chain.”

Representing a growing ecosystem

The Association is broadening its scope beyond its origins to support a diverse ecosystem—from semiconductors and materials to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. GEA will retain the IPC name for its widely used standards and certification programs, and the IPC Education Foundation has been renamed the Electronics Foundation, signaling continuity in workforce development efforts.

Dr. John W. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Global Electronics Association, emphasized the organization's renewed mission:

“Electronics today are the backbone of all industries… Our new mission and vision position us to work more deeply with industry and our members globally to advocate for the importance of electronics in our continuously changing world.”

Global trade flows reveal deep interdependence

To accompany the rebranding, GEA released a trade flow study that sheds light on how electronics trade has become the most globally interwoven of any industry. According to the report:

Electronics now account for over USD 4.5 trillion in global trade, with USD 2.5 trillion coming from components alone.

Trade in parts like semiconductors and connectors now exceeds trade in finished goods such as smartphones and laptops.

Countries like China, Vietnam, and India are not only top exporters but also among the fastest-growing importers of electronic inputs—illustrating mutual reliance.

Mitchell summarized the findings, stated, “Our trade flows analysis reinforces that resilience, not self-sufficiency, is the foundation of competitiveness in the electronics age. No single company or country can stand alone… The complexities of the electronics ecosystem require collaboration and partnership with others.”

GEA’s operations stretch across Belgium, China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, and the United States, with presence in dozens more countries. This global reach supports member companies through standards development, industry advocacy, certification, and workforce initiatives.

As the electronics industry faces persistent geopolitical tensions and supply chain uncertainties, the Association’s new identity appears both timely and strategic. More than a rebranding exercise, the Global Electronics Association aims to become a rallying point for a unified global industry voice—one that’s agile enough for today's challenges and visionary enough for tomorrow’s innovations.

