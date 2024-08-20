India’s PC Market Sees 7.1% YoY Growth in 2nd Quarter 2024

India's traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, recorded a 7.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth in the second quarter of 2024, with 3.39 million units shipped, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Category-Wise Growth

All three categories within the PC market showed growth during 2Q2024:

Desktops saw a 5.9% YoY increase.

Notebooks grew by 7.4% YoY.

Workstations experienced a 12.4% YoY rise.

Consumer Segment Performance

The consumer segment surged by 11.2% YoY during this period, driven by strong demand across both online and offline channels. The e-tail channel, in particular, grew by 22.4% YoY, reflecting a significant shift towards online purchases.

Commercial Segment Growth

The commercial segment also saw growth, registering a 3.5% YoY increase. This was largely fueled by the demand from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which grew by 12.4% YoY, and large businesses (LBs), which experienced a 33.1% YoY rise.

“This is the fourth consecutive quarter of YoY growth for the consumer segment,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia. “Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments”

Top 5 PC Companies in India: 2Q24 Highlights

1. HP

HP Inc. maintained its leadership in both the commercial and consumer segments with market shares of 33.5% and 29.7%, respectively. The company also led the notebook category with a 34.4% share, driven by increased consumer demand and the fulfilment of key enterprise orders.

2. Lenovo

Lenovo secured the second position with growth in both the consumer and commercial segments, recording 32.7% YoY growth in the consumer segment and 6.3% YoY growth in the commercial segment. Lenovo performed well in the SMB segment, growing by 16.5% YoY, supported by strong demand in the e-tail channel and a mix of AMD-powered devices.

3. Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ranked third. While the company faced challenges in the commercial desktop category, with a 15.9% YoY decline due to pricing pressure from competitors, it achieved a 6.4% YoY growth in the consumer segment. Dell’s back-to-school/college campaigns and strong presence in offline channels contributed to its performance.

4. Acer Group

Acer Group held the fourth position with a significant 38.3% YoY growth in 2Q2024. Acer led the desktop category with a 27.6% share and fulfilled key government and BFSI orders, solidifying its presence in the commercial desktop segment. Aggressive participation in e-tail sales also supported its growth in the consumer segment.

5. Asus

Asus placed fifth, recording a 5.4% YoY growth overall. Despite a lower base, Asus achieved a remarkable 131.7% YoY growth in the commercial segment. The company's focus on expanding its presence in the commercial sector and increasing its offline reach has contributed to its growth.

Commenting on the outlook, Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, “ The onset of AI PCs and several launches in the last few months has brought a wave of optimism in the PC market. While AI PCs may not bring significant consumer demand in the near term, it is likely to make gamers and content creators consider an AI PC in the medium term. AI PCs will also drive refresh commercial orders from 3Q2024 onwards.”

