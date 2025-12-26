IndieSemic Prizor MoU for CCTV SoC

The IndieSemic Prizor MoU sets the stage for the development and commercial rollout of a domestically designed System-on-Chip tailored for CCTV and surveillance applications, as both companies move to deepen localisation across the security technology stack.

IndieSemic Private Limited, an India-based semiconductor design company, and Prizor Viztech Limited, a provider of security and surveillance solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop, validate and deploy the ISC-S2-PZ chipset. The SoC has been designed by IndieSemic specifically for CCTV use cases.

The agreement covers joint testing, field trials, validation support and market deployment, with Prizor leveraging its manufacturing and supply network to take the chipset to commercial scale.

Scope of collaboration

Under the MoU, IndieSemic will supply the ISC-S2-PZ SoC, which is based on the VEGA processor architecture. Prizor will be responsible for validation, field testing and integration of the chipset into its surveillance product portfolio.

As part of the agreement, Prizor has secured exclusive rights to procure, use and distribute the ISC-S2-PZ chipset in India and international markets for a period of three years following validation. The company has also committed to purchasing 50 lakh units per year for a minimum of three years.

Focus on indigenous chip deployment

Nikul Shah, Founder and CEO, IndieSemic Pvt Ltd, said the partnership creates a clear pathway for taking an indigenously designed CCTV-specific SoC from development to volume adoption. He said the ISC-S2-PZ has been developed to meet the performance, security and system integration needs of the surveillance industry.

He added that the collaboration supports domestic semiconductor design capabilities and reduces dependence on imported solutions, while enabling structured validation and large-scale field deployment.

Backward integration for surveillance products

For Prizor, the partnership supports deeper technology integration by embedding a domestically designed SoC into its CCTV offerings. Mitali Goswami, Managing Director, Prizor Viztech Limited, said the collaboration aligns semiconductor design with Prizor’s surveillance manufacturing capabilities.

She said the ISC-S2-PZ chipset has been architected for high-performance video analytics, data security and AI-enabled CCTV features, aligning with the company’s future product roadmap. She also noted that exclusive distribution rights and the volume purchase commitment reflect confidence in the technology.

The partnership supports Prizor’s move toward backward integration beyond its SMT line, strengthening control over its technology stack and supporting long-term competitiveness.

Building a domestic semiconductor value chain

IndieSemic is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits, RF modules and system-level solutions for embedded and industrial applications. Through the IndieSemic Prizor MoU, both companies aim to localise critical semiconductor components for the surveillance sector.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to the development of an end-to-end domestic value chain encompassing chip design, validation, manufacturing integration and market deployment, with an emphasis on scalability and supply assurance for the security and surveillance industry.