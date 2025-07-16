Sparsh CCTV, Innoviz Technologies and Cron AI to launch LiDAR-Camera systems

Sparsh CCTV, Innoviz Technologies, and Cron AI have announced a strategic partnership to deploy edge-native LiDAR-camera systems across India, targeting perimeter security and intelligent transport applications. The collaboration integrates high-performance LiDAR, deep learning 3D perception, and vision analytics into a single, scalable platform designed for Indian conditions.

The initiative comes at a pivotal time for India’s security and infrastructure sectors. The perimeter security market, valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2022, is growing at a 14% CAGR, while the intelligent transport systems market is set to more than double by 2033. Additionally, Indian railways and infrastructure projects are investing over USD 1.3 billion, signalling growing demand for robust, AI-powered monitoring systems.

Sparsh CCTV, with its manufacturing capabilities, 2,000+ partner network, and reach across 120 cities, will lead the integration and go-to-market efforts. The collaboration aims to roll out unified perception systems that operate entirely on the edge, eliminating the need for cloud or GPU-based infrastructure.

Innoviz’s automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, known for its resilience in challenging weather and lighting, offers long-range 3D sensing critical for monitoring complex environments. Cron AI’s senseEDGE platform processes raw point cloud data using deep learning at just 8 watts of power, ensuring high contextual accuracy in real time. Sparsh’s vision systems further enhance reliability with classification tools, video analytics, and redundancy mechanisms.

These systems are optimised for India's climate and terrain, addressing challenges like dust, heat, fog, and electrical inconsistencies. The goal is to deploy these fusion nodes at intersections, highways, rail yards, and sensitive perimeters for continuous, low-latency situational awareness.

Tushar Chhabra, CEO of Cron AI, emphasised the scalability of 3D perception for India’s needs. Omer Keilaf, CEO of Innoviz, highlighted the importance of rugged LiDAR in public infrastructure. Sanjeev Sehgal, MD of Sparsh CCTV, called the platform a leap in bringing intelligent sensing to scale in India.

This partnership could redefine smart surveillance in India, making real-time, AI-driven infrastructure monitoring a reality.

