Indkal to Launch Acer Smartphones in India

Indkal Technologies, a technology company in India, announced its entry into the smartphone market through a trademark licensing agreement with Acer Incorporated, a global ICT company. Under this agreement, Indkal will design, manufacture, and distribute Acer-branded smartphones in India.

Indkal Technologies plans to launch a range of Acer smartphones in mid-2024, aiming to quickly gain market share. This initiative leverages Acer’s brand strength and Indkal's commitment to providing premium-quality products to Indian consumers, featuring robust specifications, advanced hardware, and software technologies.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, expressed his excitement, “Acer smartphones are something we have been working on for a couple of years and we are ecstatic to finally announce the foray. With Acer smartphones, we are certain that Indian consumers are in for a treat. Our customers will experience exceptionally well-designed smartphones with high-end processors, top-notch camera technology, and a host of premium features across the range. The best part is that all Acer-branded smartphones will be designed and manufactured in India, which is also a unique achievement for Indkal”.

Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated, added, “Since its establishment in 1987, the Acer brand mission has always been to break barriers between people and technology. We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expands end-user choices and enriches their experience in the Indian market."

This venture marks the entry of a major computing brand into the Indian smartphone market, emphasizing the segment’s significant growth potential. Targeting smartphones priced between 15,000 to 50,000 rupees, the market is set to experience increased competition.

Acer-branded smartphones will be manufactured in India, supporting the Government's 'Make in India' initiative. These devices will be available through both e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores nationwide, ensuring broad consumer accessibility.

