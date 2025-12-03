Infor expands Cloud collaboration with AWS

Infor has announced two developments in its ongoing collaboration with Amazon Web Services: the introduction of Infor Velocity Suite as a private offer in AWS Marketplace and its selection as a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. These updates follow the recent release of Infor Industry AI Agents aimed at supporting sector-specific workflows with generative AI and automation.

Jeanne Newberry, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Business Development, Infor, said these steps respond to the need for efficient Cloud-based modernisation. She said the collaboration helps enterprises innovate at speed while meeting data sovereignty expectations as Velocity Suite becomes available in AWS Marketplace and Infor begins supporting the new sovereign platform.

A customer using the combined technologies pointed to the operational gains. Teesee Murray, Group President, Turtle, said the collaboration enables faster innovation and delivers efficiencies through AI-driven insights and automation that support better decision-making and service improvements.

Infor’s applications are built natively on AWS, using services including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Q Developer. These capabilities drive industry intelligence across Infor CloudSuite, while the new Industry AI Agents embed generative AI for tasks such as real-time inventory optimisation, predictive maintenance and demand forecasting. AWS’s security, privacy and compliance controls form the foundation for these workloads.

Velocity Suite now in AWS Marketplace

The availability of Infor Velocity Suite in AWS Marketplace offers enterprises a more direct route to Cloud transformation. The suite brings migration, modernisation and deployment tools into a single offering, supported by AWS’s security frameworks and access to a wide set of AI and software resources. The move is aimed at helping organisations adopt next-generation Infor technologies with fewer integration barriers.

Security and sovereignty in focus

The collaboration extends across security and compliance, using AWS encryption, privacy controls and incident-response processes. With regulatory models continuing to evolve, data residency has become a core requirement for many countries. Infor positions this extended work with AWS as a way to protect customer environments and support sovereignty-aligned architectures, including the EU’s data residency mandates. The Industry AI Agents operate at global scale and adjust to local rules, offering insights that can help businesses manage risk and growth.

Supporting the AWS European Sovereign Cloud

Infor has joined the AWS European Sovereign Cloud initiative as a Launch Partner. As part of this role, it will deploy Infor LN for manufacturing, distribution and services customers that need strict compliance with EU operational and residency standards. The company’s Infor Leap programme complements this by providing a structured migration path that includes automation, analytics and AI-supported optimisation for ERP workloads moving to AWS.

Both organisations aim to close what they describe as the “value void” by enabling customers to adopt Cloud and AI advancements more quickly and with greater confidence. The shared objective is to help enterprises realise measurable outcomes from industry-specific Cloud solutions without compromising compliance or data control.

